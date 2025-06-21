Sunken superyacht of British magnate raised after 10 months

The sunken superyacht of British technology magnate Mike Lynch has been raised to the surface and seawater began to be pumped out of it on Saturday, 10 months after it sank off the coast of Sicily, killing the magnate, his teenage daughter, and five others, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Work resumed with the first rays of the sun, and one of the most powerful offshore cranes in Europe was used to lift the 56-meter Bayesian yacht from beneath the waves.

The upper decks were heavily damaged, and the blue hull was covered in mud.

The Bayesian was moored near the small port of Porticello, not far from Palermo, last August when it sank during a sudden storm. The yacht was vulnerable to strong winds and was likely overturned by gusts exceeding 117 km per hour, according to an interim British report last month.

The vessel will remain raised over the weekend while inspections and preparations are carried out, stated TMC Marine, the company that managed the rescue operation, working with Hebo Maritiemservice specialists to lift the yacht 50 meters from the seabed over the past few days.

Then, on Monday, it is expected to be transported to the port of Termini Imerese and handed over to the authorities investigating the sinking.

The lifting process was eased after the vessel's 72-meter mast was detached using a remotely operated cutting tool and placed on the seabed on Tuesday.

In addition to Lynch, the founder of the software development company Autonomy, his daughter Hannah, lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, banker Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, and chef Recaldo Thomas died during the yacht's sinking. Nine other crew members and six guests were rescued.