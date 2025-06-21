Sunken superyacht of British magnate raised after 10 months

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
09:38 AM • 8918 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 38173 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 49678 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 86883 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 173758 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 156664 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 87388 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 94659 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 87688 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69797 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
78%
749mm
Popular news
Israel eliminated a UAV commander who attacked Israel hundreds of timesJune 21, 03:34 AM • 23970 views
A 5-year-old boy was found in the Carpathian region, after being searched for over three days (video)June 21, 04:26 AM • 25281 views
Italian Defense Minister doubts the feasibility of NATO's continued existenceJune 21, 05:27 AM • 17113 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 25416 views
Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility in Isfahan07:56 AM • 31872 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 38173 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 173758 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 156664 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 92039 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 141027 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stay11:41 AM • 1514 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunion07:34 AM • 12752 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 25556 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 28162 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 36564 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

Sunken superyacht of British magnate raised after 10 months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The sunken superyacht of British magnate Mike Lynch has been raised ten months after it sank off the coast of Sicily, resulting in the deaths of seven people. The vessel will be transported to port for further investigation into the cause of the disaster, which occurred during a storm.

Sunken superyacht of British magnate raised after 10 months
ansa.it

The sunken superyacht of British technology magnate Mike Lynch has been raised to the surface and seawater began to be pumped out of it on Saturday, 10 months after it sank off the coast of Sicily, killing the magnate, his teenage daughter, and five others, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Work resumed with the first rays of the sun, and one of the most powerful offshore cranes in Europe was used to lift the 56-meter Bayesian yacht from beneath the waves.

The upper decks were heavily damaged, and the blue hull was covered in mud.

The Bayesian was moored near the small port of Porticello, not far from Palermo, last August when it sank during a sudden storm. The yacht was vulnerable to strong winds and was likely overturned by gusts exceeding 117 km per hour, according to an interim British report last month.

The vessel will remain raised over the weekend while inspections and preparations are carried out, stated TMC Marine, the company that managed the rescue operation, working with Hebo Maritiemservice specialists to lift the yacht 50 meters from the seabed over the past few days.

Then, on Monday, it is expected to be transported to the port of Termini Imerese and handed over to the authorities investigating the sinking.

The lifting process was eased after the vessel's 72-meter mast was detached using a remotely operated cutting tool and placed on the seabed on Tuesday.

Addition

In addition to Lynch, the founder of the software development company Autonomy, his daughter Hannah, lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, banker Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, and chef Recaldo Thomas died during the yacht's sinking. Nine other crew members and six guests were rescued.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sicily
Reuters
Europe
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9