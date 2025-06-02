$41.530.00
Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans
11:49 AM • 14194 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:45 AM • 19927 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 96370 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 120791 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 183293 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 202590 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 118577 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 260235 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 185922 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123934 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

New eruption was recorded on Etna: video appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1722 views

An eruption with a pyroclastic flow occurred on the Italian Etna. The hot material did not go beyond the Valle del Leone, and Catania Airport is operating as usual.

New eruption was recorded on Etna: video appeared
ansa.it

A significant eruptive cloud, at least 5 kilometers high, loomed over Europe's highest active volcano - Etna - on the Italian island of Sicily, UNN writes with reference to Rai News.

Details

According to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of the Etnean Observatory (INGV) in Catania, Italy, this was caused by a pyroclastic flow, which likely caused material to collapse from the north flank of the southeast crater. According to preliminary observations, the hot material did not go beyond the Valle del Leone.

At the same time, the explosive activity of the south-eastern crater changed to a lava fountain. The volcanic tremor reached very high values.

 The latest bulletin for aviation, as indicated, signals a "red alert", the highest level, with an "orange" forecast.

On Piano Vetore, a popular tourist spot on Mount Etna, according to Ansa, uneven fallout of fine ash is reported.

From a seismic point of view, the amplitude values of underground tremors are currently high with an upward trend. The location of the center of the foci of underground tremors falls on the area of the south-eastern crater at an altitude of about 2800 meters above sea level.

The current eruption of the highest active volcano in Europe currently, as indicated, does not affect the operation of Vincenzo Bellini International Airport in Catania.

Italy declares alarm over Etna volcano activity: photo04.07.24, 15:40 • 29343 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sicily
Italy
