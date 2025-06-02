New eruption was recorded on Etna: video appeared

A significant eruptive cloud, at least 5 kilometers high, loomed over Europe's highest active volcano - Etna - on the Italian island of Sicily, UNN writes with reference to Rai News.

Details

According to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of the Etnean Observatory (INGV) in Catania, Italy, this was caused by a pyroclastic flow, which likely caused material to collapse from the north flank of the southeast crater. According to preliminary observations, the hot material did not go beyond the Valle del Leone.

At the same time, the explosive activity of the south-eastern crater changed to a lava fountain. The volcanic tremor reached very high values.

The latest bulletin for aviation, as indicated, signals a "red alert", the highest level, with an "orange" forecast.

On Piano Vetore, a popular tourist spot on Mount Etna, according to Ansa, uneven fallout of fine ash is reported.

From a seismic point of view, the amplitude values of underground tremors are currently high with an upward trend. The location of the center of the foci of underground tremors falls on the area of the south-eastern crater at an altitude of about 2800 meters above sea level.

The current eruption of the highest active volcano in Europe currently, as indicated, does not affect the operation of Vincenzo Bellini International Airport in Catania.

