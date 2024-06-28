Southern Italy prepares to face temperatures above 40°C - Euronews

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 64896 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 72989 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94245 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174757 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220600 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136086 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364340 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180701 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149075 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197641 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 64843 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 59663 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 72928 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 74751 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 94193 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4854 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13779 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35056 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36837 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Southern Italy prepares to face temperatures above 40°C - Euronews

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23836 views

The heat wave continues in Europe. Southern Italy, in particular Sicily, is preparing for temperatures of 42°C this weekend.

Southern Italy prepares to face temperatures above 40°C - Euronews

This weekend, the residents of Italy are expecting a continuation of the heat wave, in particular, forecasters predict that in Sicily the air will warm up to 42°C. Reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

A heat wave has returned to Italy. Forecasters predict that next weekend the temperature in the country will reach 34°C in the north and 35°C in the center of the country. In the south of Italy, it will be 40°C, but the peak is expected in Sicily, where, according to the current forecast, the air will warm up to 42°C.

Italian health authorities have prepared to protect vulnerable groups. Toll-free phone numbers will also be available for the elderly to call for help and advice.

We have extended our opening hours from 8 am to 8 pm seven days a week for non-emergency cases in emergency departments. In addition, we guarantee the availability of emergency departments at night and on holidays

 ," says Ciro Verdoliva, executive director of the Naples Health Agency.

Help Help

Europe has been experiencing high temperatures throughout June. Southern Europe continues to be particularly hot. Winds from North Africa are causing temperatures to rise in southern Europe, particularly in Italy and the Balkan countries. Last week, the Greek authorities were forced to close the Acropolis in Athens as temperatures in much of central and southern Greece exceeded 40 degrees, and temperatures along the Turkish coast were 12 degrees higher than usual for the season.

Health authorities in southern European countries recommend that people stay in shelter and stay hydrated. The authorities are also taking a number of emergency measures. For example, during hot days, employers will not be able to hire pregnant women and people over 60. In addition, construction work is prohibited from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Deadly heat wave during pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia exacerbated by climate change28.06.24, 02:39 • 18864 views

Researchers are studying the effects of extreme heat on the body.

If the temperature exceeds 40 degrees, we enter the risk zone. Organs can start to fail or at least function less optimally. This can be explained by what is called protein denaturation. Their shape changes, and some of them start to disintegrate

- explains Professor Lewis Halsey of the University of Roehampton in London.

Extreme heat wave in India: more than 10 people die when temperatures reach 50C31.05.24, 18:30 • 24929 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Sicily
Athens
Greece
Italy
Europe
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40