Southern Italy prepares to face temperatures above 40°C - Euronews

This weekend, the residents of Italy are expecting a continuation of the heat wave, in particular, forecasters predict that in Sicily the air will warm up to 42°C. Reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

A heat wave has returned to Italy. Forecasters predict that next weekend the temperature in the country will reach 34°C in the north and 35°C in the center of the country. In the south of Italy, it will be 40°C, but the peak is expected in Sicily, where, according to the current forecast, the air will warm up to 42°C.

Italian health authorities have prepared to protect vulnerable groups. Toll-free phone numbers will also be available for the elderly to call for help and advice.

We have extended our opening hours from 8 am to 8 pm seven days a week for non-emergency cases in emergency departments. In addition, we guarantee the availability of emergency departments at night and on holidays ," says Ciro Verdoliva, executive director of the Naples Health Agency.

Help Help

Europe has been experiencing high temperatures throughout June. Southern Europe continues to be particularly hot. Winds from North Africa are causing temperatures to rise in southern Europe, particularly in Italy and the Balkan countries. Last week, the Greek authorities were forced to close the Acropolis in Athens as temperatures in much of central and southern Greece exceeded 40 degrees, and temperatures along the Turkish coast were 12 degrees higher than usual for the season.

Health authorities in southern European countries recommend that people stay in shelter and stay hydrated. The authorities are also taking a number of emergency measures. For example, during hot days, employers will not be able to hire pregnant women and people over 60. In addition, construction work is prohibited from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Researchers are studying the effects of extreme heat on the body.

If the temperature exceeds 40 degrees, we enter the risk zone. Organs can start to fail or at least function less optimally. This can be explained by what is called protein denaturation. Their shape changes, and some of them start to disintegrate - explains Professor Lewis Halsey of the University of Roehampton in London.

