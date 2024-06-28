Deadly heat wave during pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia exacerbated by climate change
Kyiv • UNN
More than 1300 pilgrims died in Saudi Arabia due to the extreme heat caused by climate change, when the temperature in Mecca reached over 51.8°C.
The heat wave in Saudi Arabia that killed 1,300 people during this month's pilgrimage has worsened due to climate change. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
A group of European scientists said on Friday that the heat wave in Saudi Arabia that killed 1,300 people during this month's pilgrimage was worsened by climate change.
The temperature along the route from June 16 to 18 reached 47 degrees Celsius, and in Mecca it exceeded 51.8 °C.
Scientists say that without the impact of climate change, the heat would have been 2.5°C lower, indicating an increase in heat intensity due to climate change that is not explained by natural variations.