Italy blocked the government's €13.5 billion bridge project to Sicily

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

Italy refused to approve the Giorgia Meloni government's project to build a bridge that was supposed to connect mainland Italy with the island of Sicily. The cost of the structure was estimated at 13.5 billion euros.

Italy blocked the government's €13.5 billion bridge project to Sicily

The Italian Court of Accounts refused to approve the large-scale infrastructure project of Giorgia Meloni's government to build a bridge that was supposed to connect mainland Italy with the island of Sicily. The cost of the structure was estimated at 13.5 billion euros. This was reported by Ansa, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the institution, the decision was made on Wednesday, and its justification will be published within 30 days. The Chamber, which oversees public finances, did not approve further funding for the initiative.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini sharply criticized the decision, stating on social network X that it "causes serious damage to the country and looks more political than technical."

Meloni participated in the Coalition of the Willing meeting via video link: what the Italian Prime Minister stated24.10.25, 23:59 • 7157 views

The project of the bridge across the Strait of Messina has been discussed for decades, but has been repeatedly halted due to risks of seismic activity and the possible influence of the mafia. Despite this, in August 2025, a government committee approved the plan as a strategic investment.

According to the initial schedule, preparatory work was to start in the autumn of 2025, and the completion of construction was planned for 2032. The government even considered including the project in military expenditures to accelerate the achievement of NATO's target of 5% of GDP for defense.

Russia bids to replace Italy as Euro 2032 hosts27.10.25, 17:57 • 4286 views

