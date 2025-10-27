Russia bids to replace Italy as Euro 2032 hosts

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 11978 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 16691 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29389 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 26039 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 31234 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 37820 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 40706 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36496 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34446 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28232 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
72%
740mm
Popular news
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FTOctober 27, 07:25 AM • 42529 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 42588 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 31079 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 20592 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 17213 views
Publications
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 1534 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 17584 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29372 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 92049 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 113561 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 20946 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 31765 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 43282 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 60766 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 82729 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink
Falcon 9

Russia bids to replace Italy as Euro 2032 hosts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

Russia has submitted a bid to replace Italy as the host of Euro 2032, citing the outdated infrastructure of Italian stadiums. However, Russia is not eligible to participate in the tournament due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia bids to replace Italy as Euro 2032 hosts

Russia is applying to replace Italy as hosts of Euro 2032, despite the aggressor state itself not being allowed to participate in the tournament. The Russians cited fears that Italian stadiums would not be ready for such large-scale events, writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Russia made a surprise bid to replace Italy as host of Euro 2032. The tournament, which will take place in seven years, is to be jointly hosted by Italy and Turkey, but the Russians stated that Italian stadiums would not be ready due to outdated infrastructure.

And Russia, which was excluded from UEFA and FIFA after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, said it was ready to step in if problems became a reality.

"Italy has a stadium problem. If they lose the organization of the stadiums, we are here. Russia is ready to host Euro 2032 instead of Italy," said Alexander Dyukov, president of the Moscow Football Federation, to the Russian website Sport.ru, as reported by the Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Russians also stated that only one of the 10 proposed venues in Italy had been approved by UEFA, and also offered Turkey to take over exclusive hosting rights.

Russia, which continued to play friendly matches against non-Western countries after being banned from Euro 2028 and Euro 2032, submitted bids to host Euro 2028 and Euro 2032, but these were deemed ineligible due to the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Israeli teams will not be excluded from football competitions - UEFA24.09.25, 14:41 • 2852 views

The Daily Mail writes that although UEFA is unlikely to consider Dyukov's comments, the issue of Italian stadiums will not disappear. UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin previously called the situation a "disgrace" and then added that Italy has "the worst infrastructure" among the largest European countries.

Back in August, Ezio Simonelli, president of the governing body of the Italian league, expressed his fears that the country could be deprived of the right to host matches.

"I am very worried about Euro 2032. Is the candidacy at risk?" I hope this is only my problem, but when the UEFA president says that our stadiums are in a coma, and the Euro will take place in six years, we risk not making a very good impression internationally. It is a pity, however, that, apart from Udine, Bergamo and Turin, the rest of our stadiums are in a comatose state. Čeferin sharply criticized Italian stadiums, and I agree with him," Simonelli said in an interview with Italian state radio.

Italy has several iconic but old stadiums that need improvement, including the San Siro in Milan and the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, but attempts to do so can be slow and face bureaucratic difficulties.

Simonelli added: "We are behind all other countries. In the last 18 years, we have opened only six stadiums, of which only three are in Serie A. In the rest of Europe, there are 226.

"I am very concerned. We are putting pressure on the government to simplify the procedure and thus silence the famous 'committees against', which in Italy never do anything, and the authorities that should protect cultural heritage."

Addition

According to an investigation by a British newspaper, UEFA, the governing body of European football, paid almost 11 million euros to Russian clubs since the beginning of the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine. And this was done after Russian football league clubs were banned from participating in European tournaments.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SportsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
UEFA
Italy
Turkey
Ukraine