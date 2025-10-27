Russia is applying to replace Italy as hosts of Euro 2032, despite the aggressor state itself not being allowed to participate in the tournament. The Russians cited fears that Italian stadiums would not be ready for such large-scale events, writes UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

Russia made a surprise bid to replace Italy as host of Euro 2032. The tournament, which will take place in seven years, is to be jointly hosted by Italy and Turkey, but the Russians stated that Italian stadiums would not be ready due to outdated infrastructure.

And Russia, which was excluded from UEFA and FIFA after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, said it was ready to step in if problems became a reality.

"Italy has a stadium problem. If they lose the organization of the stadiums, we are here. Russia is ready to host Euro 2032 instead of Italy," said Alexander Dyukov, president of the Moscow Football Federation, to the Russian website Sport.ru, as reported by the Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Russians also stated that only one of the 10 proposed venues in Italy had been approved by UEFA, and also offered Turkey to take over exclusive hosting rights.

Russia, which continued to play friendly matches against non-Western countries after being banned from Euro 2028 and Euro 2032, submitted bids to host Euro 2028 and Euro 2032, but these were deemed ineligible due to the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Israeli teams will not be excluded from football competitions - UEFA

The Daily Mail writes that although UEFA is unlikely to consider Dyukov's comments, the issue of Italian stadiums will not disappear. UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin previously called the situation a "disgrace" and then added that Italy has "the worst infrastructure" among the largest European countries.

Back in August, Ezio Simonelli, president of the governing body of the Italian league, expressed his fears that the country could be deprived of the right to host matches.

"I am very worried about Euro 2032. Is the candidacy at risk?" I hope this is only my problem, but when the UEFA president says that our stadiums are in a coma, and the Euro will take place in six years, we risk not making a very good impression internationally. It is a pity, however, that, apart from Udine, Bergamo and Turin, the rest of our stadiums are in a comatose state. Čeferin sharply criticized Italian stadiums, and I agree with him," Simonelli said in an interview with Italian state radio.

Italy has several iconic but old stadiums that need improvement, including the San Siro in Milan and the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, but attempts to do so can be slow and face bureaucratic difficulties.

Simonelli added: "We are behind all other countries. In the last 18 years, we have opened only six stadiums, of which only three are in Serie A. In the rest of Europe, there are 226.

"I am very concerned. We are putting pressure on the government to simplify the procedure and thus silence the famous 'committees against', which in Italy never do anything, and the authorities that should protect cultural heritage."

Addition

According to an investigation by a British newspaper, UEFA, the governing body of European football, paid almost 11 million euros to Russian clubs since the beginning of the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine. And this was done after Russian football league clubs were banned from participating in European tournaments.