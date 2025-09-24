Israeli teams will not be excluded from football competitions - UEFA

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
11:04 AM • 3504 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 4804 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 14208 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 12770 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 14944 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 13593 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 26155 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 44316 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 35615 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 32945 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
4.3m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88PhotoSeptember 24, 02:37 AM • 24792 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 31839 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 22761 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideo06:00 AM • 22057 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 9684 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges11:04 AM • 3504 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 9782 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 14208 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 22831 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 31911 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 30648 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 91025 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 51190 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 65595 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 117201 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Oil
SWIFT
Truth Social

Israeli teams will not be excluded from football competitions - UEFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Israel will retain its UEFA membership thanks to the intervention of the US and football structures. The issue of exclusion has been removed from the agenda, which will allow Maccabi Tel Aviv to play in the Europa League.

Israeli teams will not be excluded from football competitions - UEFA

Despite calls for its suspension due to military actions, Israel has retained its UEFA membership thanks to the active intervention of the United States and a number of influential football organizations. The issue of exclusion is currently off the agenda. This is reported by the publication Israel Hayom, writes UNN.

Details

After several weeks of tension and discussions surrounding Israel's possible exclusion from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), a decision has been made in favor of the Israeli side. Qatar actively promoted the idea of removing Israel from European tournaments, but diplomatic pressure from Washington and the position of a number of football associations allowed sanctions to be avoided.

Shakhtar and Dynamo learned their opponents in the Conference League: who will the Ukrainian clubs play against?29.08.25, 16:30 • 4220 views

Thus, the club "Maccabi Tel Aviv" will be able to play its debut match in the Europa League against Greek PAOK, as planned. UEFA representatives confirmed that the issue of Israel's exclusion "is currently not on the agenda."

At the same time, on Tuesday, several junior advisors to the UN Human Rights Committee publicly called for Israel's exclusion from football competitions under the auspices of UEFA and FIFA. However, their position is purely advisory, as the body has no official powers in the field of sports, and the statements do not reflect the position of the UN.

“Dynamo” will play in the main round of the Conference League, while “Polissia” has finished this year’s international competition29.08.25, 00:38 • 3482 views

The key task for Israeli football remains participation in the March Nations League draw. However, as analysts note, the prospects depend on the political situation: if the war continues, the issue of exclusion could return at any moment.

Israel has temporarily retained its place in European football, but "the battle for participation in international tournaments is far from over."

Addition

Despite a minimal 1-0 victory against Israeli "Maccabi", Kyiv's "Dynamo" failed to qualify for the group stage of the Europa League, and as a result, the Dynamo players will continue in the main stage of the Conference League. If the Israeli team had been excluded from the competition, the Kyivans would have had a chance to continue playing in the Europa League - a tournament of a higher order than the Conference League.

Stepan Haftko

Sports
UEFA
Israel
United Nations
Washington, D.C.
Qatar
United States