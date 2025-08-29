$41.260.06
Shakhtar and Dynamo learned their opponents in the Conference League: who will the Ukrainian clubs play against?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Kyiv "Dynamo" have learned their opponents in the group stage of the Conference League of the 2025/2026 season. The group stage matches will begin on October 2, 2025.

Shakhtar and Dynamo learned their opponents in the Conference League: who will the Ukrainian clubs play against?

The draw took place in Monaco, as a result of which Donetsk "Shakhtar" and Kyiv "Dynamo" learned their opponents in the group stage of the Conference League of the 2025/2026 season, reports UNN.

"Shakhtar"

Donetsk "Shakhtar", which yesterday defeated Swiss "Servette" 2:1 in overtime, made it to the group stage of the Conference League.

The "Miners" were placed in the first pot during the draw, which allowed the Donetsk team to get weaker opponents.

As a result of the draw, "Shakhtar" will play against:

  • at home against Polish "Legia";
    • away against Irish "Shamrock Rovers";
      • at home against Croatian "Rijeka";
        • away against Scottish "Aberdeen";
          • at home against Icelandic "Breiðablik";
            • away against Maltese "Ħamrun Spartans".

              "Dynamo"

              Kyiv "Dynamo", which yesterday minimally defeated Israeli "Maccabi", failed to qualify for the group stage of the Europa League, and therefore will continue to play in the Conference League.

              “Dynamo” will play in the main round of the Conference League, while “Polissia” has finished this year’s international competition8/29/25, 12:38 AM • 2422 views

              Dynamo's opponents are:

              • English “Crystal Palace” (home);
                • Italian “Fiorentina” (away);
                  • Bosnian “Zrinjski” (home);
                    • Cypriot “Omonia” (away);
                      • Armenian “Noah” (home);
                        • Turkish “Samsunspor” (away).

                          Addition

                          The 2025/26 season will see the fifth UEFA Conference League draw. The tournament is held in a new format, which was introduced a season earlier. 

                          The group stage matches will start on October 2, 2025 and end on December 18:

                          • round 1: October 2, 2025;
                            • round 2: October 23, 2025;
                              • round 3: November 6, 2025;
                                • round 4: November 27, 2025;
                                  • round 5: December 11, 2025;
                                    • round 6: December 18, 2025.

                                      Play-off matches will be held on February 19 and 26, 2026. Round of 16: March 12 and 19, 2026; quarter-finals: April 9 and 16, 2026, semi-finals: April 30 and May 7, 2026, and the final will be held on May 27 in Leipzig, Germany.

                                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

