“Dynamo” will play in the main round of the Conference League, while “Polissia” has finished this year’s international competition

August 28, 03:40 PM • 17529 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM • 31969 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 101015 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 54566 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
August 28, 11:21 AM • 67836 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
August 28, 07:27 AM • 107543 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 121009 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 104225 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 116753 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84209 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Another victim of the Russian attack was pulled from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll is now 18
Pletenchuk: Russians struck Ukrainian Navy ship, one killed
Kyiv funicular suspended: police involved in ongoing operations
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytails
Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: police showed first footage after the attack
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 03:40 PM • 17536 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytails
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 101030 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 192812 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 195258 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Guterres
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Sumy
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pantsir missile system
S-300 missile system

“Dynamo” will play in the main round of the Conference League, while “Polissia” has finished this year’s international competition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Kyiv's "Dynamo" failed to qualify for the group stage of the Europa League, losing to "Maccabi" Tel Aviv on aggregate over two matches, and will continue to play in the Conference League. Zhytomyr's "Polissia" was eliminated from the Conference League, losing to "Fiorentina" with an aggregate score of 2:6.

“Dynamo” will play in the main round of the Conference League, while “Polissia” has finished this year’s international competition

Kyiv's "Dynamo", despite a minimal 1-0 victory against "Maccabi", failed to qualify for the group stage of the Europa League, and as a result, the Dynamo players will continue in the main stage of the Conference League. Zhytomyr's "Polissya", which suffered a disappointing defeat to "Fiorentina", bids farewell to European competitions, UNN reports.

Details

"Fiorentina" - "Polissya"

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" visited Italian "Fiorentina" in the return match of the playoff round of the Conference League qualification. Due to renovation works at Fiorentina's home stadium "Artemio Franchi", the match took place at Sassuolo's "Mapei" arena in the Italian city of Reggio Emilia. The Zhytomyr team lost the first match 3-0, so Rotan's proteges needed to score at least 3 goals to equalize the score over two matches.

The match started quite successfully for the Zhytomyr team - Bohdan Mykhaylychenko kicked the ball forward, after a failed ball control by the "violets", Oleksandr Nazarenko sent the ball into an empty net - 1:0.

In the 14th minute, "Polissya" doubled their lead - Toledo Costa brilliantly controlled the ball with his heel, pushed it forward, crossed into the penalty area, where the defenders managed to clear the ball, which landed exactly on Oleksandr Andriyevskyi's foot, who with a masterful shot from outside the penalty area made the score 2:0.

Despite the "wolves'" efforts in the second half, "Fiorentina" still managed to reduce the deficit - in the 78th minute, Robin Gosens crossed into the penalty area, where an unmarked Dodo shot past Kudryk - 1:2 and 4:2 on aggregate.

Already in the 86th minute, thanks to a goal by Luca Ranieri, "Fiorentina" equalized, and 3 minutes later Edin Džeko put his team ahead.

As a result - 6:2 in favor of "Fiorentina", which advances to the group stage of the Conference League, and "Polissya", unfortunately, despite a great game, bids farewell to European competitions.

Zhytomyr Polissia suffers a crushing defeat to Fiorentina in the Conference League qualification playoffs21.08.25, 23:55 • 3294 views

"Dynamo" - "Maccabi"

Kyiv's "Dynamo" played in the Europa League qualification. The return match of the playoff round of the Europa League qualification took place in Lublin, Poland, at the "Arena Lublin" stadium, where Kyiv faced Israeli "Maccabi" from Tel Aviv. The first match, which took place a week ago in the Serbian city of Bačka Topola, ended with a 3-1 victory for the Israelis.

The Dynamo players, having a two-goal deficit, took possession of the ball from the first minutes, and already in the 5th minute took the lead. After a corner kick on the right flank, Pikhalyonok made a great cross to the goal line, where the defenders left Guerrero alone, and Eduardo headed the ball into the net - 1:0.

Ultimately, the first half was dominated by "Dynamo", but they failed to score another goal.

The second half did not change the game's picture - both teams tried to attack, but "Maccabi" players were closer to scoring, however, the "white-blues" were frankly lucky.

In the last minutes, the Dynamo players pressed the opponent to their goal, there were several crosses into "Maccabi's" penalty area, but the score did not change anymore. As a result, a minimal 1-0 victory for "Dynamo", which, unfortunately, was not enough for overall success. So, the Dynamo players will continue their European season in the main stage of the Conference League.

Europa League: "Dynamo" loses to Israeli "Maccabi" away21.08.25, 22:41 • 4309 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
UEFA Europa League
Lublin
Kyiv