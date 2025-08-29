“Dynamo” will play in the main round of the Conference League, while “Polissia” has finished this year’s international competition

Kyiv's "Dynamo", despite a minimal 1-0 victory against "Maccabi", failed to qualify for the group stage of the Europa League, and as a result, the Dynamo players will continue in the main stage of the Conference League. Zhytomyr's "Polissya", which suffered a disappointing defeat to "Fiorentina", bids farewell to European competitions, UNN reports.

"Fiorentina" - "Polissya"

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" visited Italian "Fiorentina" in the return match of the playoff round of the Conference League qualification. Due to renovation works at Fiorentina's home stadium "Artemio Franchi", the match took place at Sassuolo's "Mapei" arena in the Italian city of Reggio Emilia. The Zhytomyr team lost the first match 3-0, so Rotan's proteges needed to score at least 3 goals to equalize the score over two matches.

The match started quite successfully for the Zhytomyr team - Bohdan Mykhaylychenko kicked the ball forward, after a failed ball control by the "violets", Oleksandr Nazarenko sent the ball into an empty net - 1:0.

In the 14th minute, "Polissya" doubled their lead - Toledo Costa brilliantly controlled the ball with his heel, pushed it forward, crossed into the penalty area, where the defenders managed to clear the ball, which landed exactly on Oleksandr Andriyevskyi's foot, who with a masterful shot from outside the penalty area made the score 2:0.

Despite the "wolves'" efforts in the second half, "Fiorentina" still managed to reduce the deficit - in the 78th minute, Robin Gosens crossed into the penalty area, where an unmarked Dodo shot past Kudryk - 1:2 and 4:2 on aggregate.

Already in the 86th minute, thanks to a goal by Luca Ranieri, "Fiorentina" equalized, and 3 minutes later Edin Džeko put his team ahead.

As a result - 6:2 in favor of "Fiorentina", which advances to the group stage of the Conference League, and "Polissya", unfortunately, despite a great game, bids farewell to European competitions.

"Dynamo" - "Maccabi"

Kyiv's "Dynamo" played in the Europa League qualification. The return match of the playoff round of the Europa League qualification took place in Lublin, Poland, at the "Arena Lublin" stadium, where Kyiv faced Israeli "Maccabi" from Tel Aviv. The first match, which took place a week ago in the Serbian city of Bačka Topola, ended with a 3-1 victory for the Israelis.

The Dynamo players, having a two-goal deficit, took possession of the ball from the first minutes, and already in the 5th minute took the lead. After a corner kick on the right flank, Pikhalyonok made a great cross to the goal line, where the defenders left Guerrero alone, and Eduardo headed the ball into the net - 1:0.

Ultimately, the first half was dominated by "Dynamo", but they failed to score another goal.

The second half did not change the game's picture - both teams tried to attack, but "Maccabi" players were closer to scoring, however, the "white-blues" were frankly lucky.

In the last minutes, the Dynamo players pressed the opponent to their goal, there were several crosses into "Maccabi's" penalty area, but the score did not change anymore. As a result, a minimal 1-0 victory for "Dynamo", which, unfortunately, was not enough for overall success. So, the Dynamo players will continue their European season in the main stage of the Conference League.

