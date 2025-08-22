Zhytomyr Polissia suffers a crushing defeat to Fiorentina in the Conference League qualification playoffs

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" started its fight for a place in the group stage of the football Conference League with a crushing defeat. In the first, nominally home play-off qualification match, which took place in Prešov, Slovakia, the Ukrainian club lost to Italian "Fiorentina".

Details

The much more famous "guests" began to press Oleg Kudryk's goal from the first minutes, and one of the attacks ended with an own goal by the "Polissya" goalkeeper - 0:1.

Before the break, the "violets" managed to double their lead thanks to Gosens' goal - 0:2.

However, at the end of the first half, Ruslan Rotan's team received an unexpected gift from the opponent - during a struggle for the ball in the center of the field, Keane hit Eduard Sarapiy in the shoulder with an elbow from a turn, for which he received a direct red card.

But, even playing with ten men, the Italians were stronger in the second half of the game. In the 69th minute, Gudmundsson set the final score of the match - 0:3.

We should add that the return match between "Polissya" and "Fiorentina" will take place on August 28 in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Recall

