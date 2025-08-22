Zhytomyr Polissia suffers a crushing defeat to Fiorentina in the Conference League qualification playoffs

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
August 21, 02:24 PM • 17731 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 20370 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 26286 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 16294 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 28784 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 69140 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 77331 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 80091 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102083 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 231478 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
87%
745mm
Popular news
Zelenska: 44% of Ukrainian children show signs of potential PTSDAugust 21, 11:55 AM • 7070 views
Toyota uses old batteries to power Mazda car plant - MediaAugust 21, 01:41 PM • 4668 views
Russian strike on Mukachevo: number of injured increased to 2305:31 PM • 6664 views
White House ridiculed Russia's idea of becoming one of Ukraine's security guarantors06:10 PM • 7822 views
EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statements08:25 PM • 5394 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 17730 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 26285 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 105736 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 129381 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 231477 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Scott Bessent
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 73417 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 67555 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 66073 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 92520 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 106844 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Oil
The Guardian
Facebook

Zhytomyr Polissia suffers a crushing defeat to Fiorentina in the Conference League qualification playoffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Zhytomyr "Polissia" lost 0:3 to Italian "Fiorentina" in the first match of the Conference League qualification playoffs. The Florentines played the entire second half with a man down.

Zhytomyr Polissia suffers a crushing defeat to Fiorentina in the Conference League qualification playoffs

Zhytomyr's "Polissya" started its fight for a place in the group stage of the football Conference League with a crushing defeat. In the first, nominally home play-off qualification match, which took place in Prešov, Slovakia, the Ukrainian club lost to Italian "Fiorentina".

Details

The much more famous "guests" began to press Oleg Kudryk's goal from the first minutes, and one of the attacks ended with an own goal by the "Polissya" goalkeeper - 0:1.

Before the break, the "violets" managed to double their lead thanks to Gosens' goal - 0:2.

However, at the end of the first half, Ruslan Rotan's team received an unexpected gift from the opponent - during a struggle for the ball in the center of the field, Keane hit Eduard Sarapiy in the shoulder with an elbow from a turn, for which he received a direct red card.

But, even playing with ten men, the Italians were stronger in the second half of the game. In the 69th minute, Gudmundsson set the final score of the match - 0:3.

We should add that the return match between "Polissya" and "Fiorentina" will take place on August 28 in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Recall

Donetsk "Shakhtar" started its fight for a place in the group stage of the football Conference League with a draw. In the first, nominally home play-off qualification match, which took place in Krakow, Poland, the vice-champions of Ukraine could not beat Swiss "Servette".

Europa League: "Dynamo" loses to Israeli "Maccabi" away21.08.25, 23:41 • 1794 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Football
Italy
Ukraine