Europa League: "Dynamo" loses to Israeli "Maccabi" away

In the first match of the Europa League qualification playoff round, Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to Israeli "Maccabi" (Tel Aviv) - 3:1 at the "TSC Arena" stadium in Bačka Topola, Serbia, UNN reports.

The match, which was supposed to start at 9:00 PM at the "TSC Arena" stadium in Serbia, began 15 minutes later due to heavy rain.

The match started with "Maccabi" attacks, and already in the 8th minute, Ruslan Neshcheret saved his team: after a mistake, Belic gave a good pass to Peretz, and the "Dynamo" goalkeeper saved his team.

However, just 4 minutes later, "Dynamo" conceded: Yehezkel's through pass put Peretz virtually one-on-one with Neshcheret, and the forward from the left corner of the penalty area shot past Neshcheret – 1:0.

Subsequently, the game, accompanied by a furious downpour, proceeded under the dictation of "Maccabi" players. In particular, Osher Davida shot well with his left foot, but the ball hit the post, which saved Shovkovskyi's team.

By the 30th minute, the Kyiv team somewhat leveled the game, and eventually managed to score: Vanat passed into the penalty area, where Voloshyn received the ball and with his second touch, via the post, sent it into the net – 1:1.

Already at the beginning of the second half, "Dynamo" was broken by the sending off of left-back Kostiantyn Vivcharenko. In a game episode, Vivcharenko went into a tackle and knocked the ball out from under Yehezkel's feet, but the referee, after reviewing the replay, decided that the defender made a technical action in too rough a manner, and sent him off the field.

Already shorthanded, "Dynamo" conceded two goals: first, in the 58th minute, Davida, with a pass from the right flank, found Belic in the penalty area, who then crossed to the far post, where Yehezkel ran in and shot unopposed into an empty net – 2:1.

In the 69th minute, "Maccabi" captain Peretz received a pass in the center of the penalty area, got past Popov, and with his next touch, shot past the goalkeeper – 3:1.

As a result, "Dynamo" suffers an away defeat, and now in a week in Lublin, they must make a comeback to reach the main stage of the Europa League, or they will continue their performances in the Conference League.

