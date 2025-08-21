$41.380.02
August 21, 02:24 PM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
August 21, 12:55 PM
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
August 21, 12:13 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
August 21, 10:22 AM
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Facebook

Europa League: "Dynamo" loses to Israeli "Maccabi" away

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" lost to Israeli "Maccabi" with a score of 3:1 in the first match of the Europa League qualification play-off. The match, which took place in Serbia, was accompanied by heavy rain and the sending off of Dynamo player Kostiantyn Vivcharenko in the second half.

Europa League: "Dynamo" loses to Israeli "Maccabi" away

In the first match of the Europa League qualification playoff round, Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to Israeli "Maccabi" (Tel Aviv) - 3:1 at the "TSC Arena" stadium in Bačka Topola, Serbia, UNN reports.

Details

The match, which was supposed to start at 9:00 PM at the "TSC Arena" stadium in Serbia, began 15 minutes later due to heavy rain.

The match started with "Maccabi" attacks, and already in the 8th minute, Ruslan Neshcheret saved his team: after a mistake, Belic gave a good pass to Peretz, and the "Dynamo" goalkeeper saved his team.

However, just 4 minutes later, "Dynamo" conceded: Yehezkel's through pass put Peretz virtually one-on-one with Neshcheret, and the forward from the left corner of the penalty area shot past Neshcheret – 1:0.

Subsequently, the game, accompanied by a furious downpour, proceeded under the dictation of "Maccabi" players. In particular, Osher Davida shot well with his left foot, but the ball hit the post, which saved Shovkovskyi's team.

By the 30th minute, the Kyiv team somewhat leveled the game, and eventually managed to score: Vanat passed into the penalty area, where Voloshyn received the ball and with his second touch, via the post, sent it into the net – 1:1.

Dynamo winger Yarmolenko plans to end his playing career after the 2025/2026 season26.06.25, 14:44 • 1873 views

Already at the beginning of the second half, "Dynamo" was broken by the sending off of left-back Kostiantyn Vivcharenko. In a game episode, Vivcharenko went into a tackle and knocked the ball out from under Yehezkel's feet, but the referee, after reviewing the replay, decided that the defender made a technical action in too rough a manner, and sent him off the field.

Already shorthanded, "Dynamo" conceded two goals: first, in the 58th minute, Davida, with a pass from the right flank, found Belic in the penalty area, who then crossed to the far post, where Yehezkel ran in and shot unopposed into an empty net – 2:1.

In the 69th minute, "Maccabi" captain Peretz received a pass in the center of the penalty area, got past Popov, and with his next touch, shot past the goalkeeper – 3:1.

As a result, "Dynamo" suffers an away defeat, and now in a week in Lublin, they must make a comeback to reach the main stage of the Europa League, or they will continue their performances in the Conference League.

Recall

Donetsk "Shakhtar" started their fight for a place in the group stage of the football Conference League with a draw. In the first, nominally home match of the qualification playoff, which took place in Krakow, Poland, the vice-champions of Ukraine could not beat Swiss "Servette".

Kyiv's Dynamo eliminated from the Champions League after a second defeat to Cypriot Pafos12.08.25, 23:33 • 3439 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

