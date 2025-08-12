Kyiv's Dynamo eliminated from the Champions League after a second defeat to Cypriot Pafos
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv's Dynamo lost to Cypriot Pafos with a score of 2:0 in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League. Dynamo will continue its performance in the Europa League, where it will meet the winner of the Maccabi (Tel Aviv) – Hamrun Spartans pair.
Details
Today, in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League, Kyiv's "Dynamo" met with Cypriot "Pafos".
The match ended with a score of 2:0.
It should be noted that the previous meeting ended with a minimal advantage for the Cypriots.
Dynamo's defeat - and the "white-blues" will continue their performance in European cups in the play-off round of the Europa League. The next opponent of Oleksandr Shovkovskyi's team will be determined in the confrontation between Israeli "Maccabi" from Tel Aviv and Maltese "Hamrun Spartans", whom the Dynamo players defeated twice in the previous stage. The first match, which took place in Malta, ended with the guests winning – 2:1. The return match will take place on August 14 in the Serbian city of Bačka Topola