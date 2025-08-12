Kyiv's Dynamo eliminated from the Champions League after a second defeat to Cypriot Pafos

Kyiv's "Dynamo" lost to Cypriot "Pafos" for the second time and finished its performance in the "Champions League", reports UNN.

Details

Today, in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League, Kyiv's "Dynamo" met with Cypriot "Pafos".

The match ended with a score of 2:0.

It should be noted that the previous meeting ended with a minimal advantage for the Cypriots.

Kyiv's Dynamo lost to Cypriot Pafos in the Champions League