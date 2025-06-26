Dynamo winger Yarmolenko plans to end his playing career after the 2025/2026 season

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 9924 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 27289 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
08:26 AM • 25973 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 72378 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 46136 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
06:55 AM • 49076 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 59945 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 90563 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 93710 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 91495 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.6m/s
42%
750mm
Popular news
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCDJune 26, 02:17 AM • 76257 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 60498 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 29422 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership Revealed08:18 AM • 44840 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 5368 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 27269 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 72359 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 95324 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 101778 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 109583 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
António Costa
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 29647 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 42343 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 50386 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 45233 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 80215 views
Actual
The New York Times
Financial Times
BFM TV
Fox News
The Washington Post

Dynamo winger Yarmolenko plans to end his playing career after the 2025/2026 season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Football player Andriy Yarmolenko extended his contract with "Dynamo" until 2026, while announcing that the 2025/2026 season will be his last in his playing career. Yarmolenko is "Dynamo's" top scorer in the Ukrainian championships.

Dynamo winger Yarmolenko plans to end his playing career after the 2025/2026 season

Kyiv "Dynamo" winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who extended his contract with the "white and blue" until the summer of 2026, announced that the 2025/2026 season will be his last as a football player. Yarmolenko said this in a comment to UPL TB, reports UNN.

Details

We spoke with the head coach and the president, because it was important for me to hear that I am needed as a football player. I don't want to be in the club as a football player for some of my past merits. When I heard their opinion, I realized that they count on me as a combat unit. That's why I signed a contract for another year. Is this my last contract or not? I can say with certainty that this is my last year as a football player 

- said Yarmolenko.

Addition

Andriy Yarmolenko is a graduate of Chernihiv's "Desna", after which he moved to "Dynamo". The winger made his debut in the first team of the Kyiv club back in 2008 – on May 11 in a match against "Vorskla".

In 2023, Yarmolenko returned to Dynamo in the summer of 2023 after six seasons playing abroad for Borussia Dortmund, to which he moved from Kyiv for 25 million euros in 2017. Also, before returning to Dynamo, Yarmolenko managed to play for English West Ham and Al-Ain from the UAE.

In the current season for the "white and blue", Yarmolenko updated the club record, becoming Dynamo's top scorer in the Ukrainian championships in history (114 goals).

Yarmolenko is Dynamo's all-time top scorer in the history of the Ukrainian championships 19.05.25, 01:41 • 2980 views

Yarmolenko also approached the leaders in the overall ranking of scorers of the Ukrainian championships, which is headed by Maksim Shatskikh, scoring 124 goals. In total, Andriy already has 203 goals for Ukrainian clubs and national teams at the highest level.

In May, it became known that Yarmolenko extended his contract with Kyiv's Dynamo until June 30, 2026.

Let us remind you

On June 18, the draw took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, as a result of which Kyiv's Dynamo learned about potential rivals in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, Zhytomyr's Polissia and Oleksandriya learned about their potential rivals in the second qualifying round of the Conference League, and Donetsk's Shakhtar learned about a potential rival in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
UEFA
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9