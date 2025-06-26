Dynamo winger Yarmolenko plans to end his playing career after the 2025/2026 season

Kyiv "Dynamo" winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who extended his contract with the "white and blue" until the summer of 2026, announced that the 2025/2026 season will be his last as a football player. Yarmolenko said this in a comment to UPL TB, reports UNN.

Details

We spoke with the head coach and the president, because it was important for me to hear that I am needed as a football player. I don't want to be in the club as a football player for some of my past merits. When I heard their opinion, I realized that they count on me as a combat unit. That's why I signed a contract for another year. Is this my last contract or not? I can say with certainty that this is my last year as a football player - said Yarmolenko.

Addition

Andriy Yarmolenko is a graduate of Chernihiv's "Desna", after which he moved to "Dynamo". The winger made his debut in the first team of the Kyiv club back in 2008 – on May 11 in a match against "Vorskla".

In 2023, Yarmolenko returned to Dynamo in the summer of 2023 after six seasons playing abroad for Borussia Dortmund, to which he moved from Kyiv for 25 million euros in 2017. Also, before returning to Dynamo, Yarmolenko managed to play for English West Ham and Al-Ain from the UAE.

In the current season for the "white and blue", Yarmolenko updated the club record, becoming Dynamo's top scorer in the Ukrainian championships in history (114 goals).

Yarmolenko is Dynamo's all-time top scorer in the history of the Ukrainian championships

Yarmolenko also approached the leaders in the overall ranking of scorers of the Ukrainian championships, which is headed by Maksim Shatskikh, scoring 124 goals. In total, Andriy already has 203 goals for Ukrainian clubs and national teams at the highest level.

In May, it became known that Yarmolenko extended his contract with Kyiv's Dynamo until June 30, 2026.

Let us remind you

On June 18, the draw took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, as a result of which Kyiv's Dynamo learned about potential rivals in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, Zhytomyr's Polissia and Oleksandriya learned about their potential rivals in the second qualifying round of the Conference League, and Donetsk's Shakhtar learned about a potential rival in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.