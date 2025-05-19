Yarmolenko is Dynamo's all-time top scorer in the history of the Ukrainian championships

$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
May 18, 04:47 PM • 16851 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 45465 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 55267 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 62725 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 67174 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 56839 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 167472 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 97861 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 95890 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 404036 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Haven't seen each other for more than three years: Ukraine managed to return a 15-year-old boy to his father from the occupation

May 18, 01:45 PM • 7436 views

Zelensky sent Trump a letter with new proposals for cooperation in the defense industry

May 18, 02:47 PM • 4194 views

In Lviv, TCC employees allegedly kidnapped a veteran, a служебная investigation has been launched

May 18, 03:26 PM • 11246 views

Tragedy in Odesa region: two boys died due to playing with fire

May 18, 03:34 PM • 10836 views

Zelenskyy presented Pope Francis with an icon painted on a weapon crate from Izium

May 18, 05:14 PM • 4432 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 190970 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 404036 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 330881 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 435270 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 421301 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Rome

Kyiv

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 81893 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 167472 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 73914 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 75998 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 84787 views
Yarmolenko is Dynamo's all-time top scorer in the history of the Ukrainian championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Andriy Yarmolenko scored his 114th goal for Dynamo in the UPL, surpassing Serhiy Rebrov's record (113 goals). The day before, Kyiv won the championship title for the 30th time.

Yarmolenko is Dynamo's all-time top scorer in the history of the Ukrainian championships

Kyiv "Dynamo" midfielder Andriy Yarmolenko became the team's top scorer in the history of the Ukrainian football championships. This is reported on the club's page on social network X, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that in Sunday's game against "Chornomorets", Yarmolenko scored his 114th goal for "Dynamo" in the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL).

According to this indicator, Andriy surpassed Serhiy Rebrov's club record – 113 goals

- the message says.

We will add that Maksym Shatskikh is in third place in the ranking of Dynamo's top scorers in the UPL with 96 goals.

Let us remind you

Having played a draw with Odesa's "Chornomorets" (1:1) in the 29th round of the domestic Premier League, Kyiv's "Dynamo" ahead of schedule, a round before the finish, became unattainable for pursuers and secured the gold medals of the champions of Ukraine. This championship title became the 30th for the team in its history. 13 times "white and blue" became the best team of the Soviet Union, and 17 more times - already independent Ukraine.

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout 14.05.25, 21:32 • 183181 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Serhiy Rebrov
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Ukraine
