Yarmolenko is Dynamo's all-time top scorer in the history of the Ukrainian championships

Kyiv "Dynamo" midfielder Andriy Yarmolenko became the team's top scorer in the history of the Ukrainian football championships. This is reported on the club's page on social network X, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that in Sunday's game against "Chornomorets", Yarmolenko scored his 114th goal for "Dynamo" in the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL).

According to this indicator, Andriy surpassed Serhiy Rebrov's club record – 113 goals - the message says.

We will add that Maksym Shatskikh is in third place in the ranking of Dynamo's top scorers in the UPL with 96 goals.

Let us remind you

Having played a draw with Odesa's "Chornomorets" (1:1) in the 29th round of the domestic Premier League, Kyiv's "Dynamo" ahead of schedule, a round before the finish, became unattainable for pursuers and secured the gold medals of the champions of Ukraine. This championship title became the 30th for the team in its history. 13 times "white and blue" became the best team of the Soviet Union, and 17 more times - already independent Ukraine.

