Meloni participated in the Coalition of the Willing meeting via video link: what the Italian Prime Minister stated

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni participated in Friday's meeting of the Coalition of the Willing via video link. This was reported by the press service of the Italian Prime Minister, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the meeting took place after "recent synchronous decisions by the European Union and the United States to impose new sanctions against Russia due to Moscow's persistent unwillingness to commit to ending hostilities."

Meloni reiterated the importance of unity between the two sides of the Atlantic in the pursuit of a ceasefire, on the basis of which a reliable negotiation process can begin, starting from the current line of contact, with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace. - the statement said.

Recall

Italy is preparing its 12th package of military aid for Ukraine, which will include new supplies of ammunition and missiles for SAMP/T air defense systems. The package may be approved by the end of the year, depending on the speed of parliamentary procedures.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Italy has already sent 11 packages of military aid worth 2.5 to 3 billion euros. These included two SAMP/T systems, which became part of the Ukrainian air defense system.

Despite limited fiscal space, the Meloni government demonstrates its readiness to continue supporting Ukraine. Rome is even considering activating an "exceptional defense mechanism" that allows temporarily exceeding EU budget limits to finance defense spending.

