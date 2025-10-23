Zelenskyy discussed energy protection and SAFE defense projects with Meloni
President Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss energy protection and SAFE defense projects. They also raised the issue of using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. They discussed energy protection and defense projects within the SAFE program, reports UNN.
We met with Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy. We talked about how to protect our energy from Russian strikes and make it more resilient. Italy has the relevant expertise and equipment.
Separately, according to him, they discussed joint defense projects within the SAFE program.
It is important that such initiatives work for the benefit of all of Europe. We also raised the important issue of using frozen Russian assets. It is fair that these funds should be directed to support and protect our country.
Recall
President Zelenskyy appealed to European leaders to make a decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible. He emphasized that the proposed mechanism is legal and fair.