Battles for Pokrovsk on January 3: Defense Forces continue to control the northern part of the city

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. At the same time, in Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to Operational Command "East".

Details

Since the beginning of January 3, the Ukrainian military has repelled 49 Russian assaults. In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filya, and towards Bilytske.

Logistics remain complicated. To enhance our supply capabilities, measures are being taken to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad. - the report says.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 3, 104 combat engagements were recorded along the entire front line. Russian troops continue active assaults and shelling, including border settlements of Sumy Oblast.

Also, according to the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 3, air defense forces neutralized 80 out of 95 Russian attack drones that attacked from various directions. Hits were recorded at 8 locations and debris fell at two.