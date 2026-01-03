Battles for Pokrovsk on January 3: Defense Forces continue to control the northern part of the city
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Forces of Ukraine control the northern part of Pokrovsk and hold the defense in Myrnohrad, eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city. Since the beginning of January 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 49 Russian assaults, 16 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. At the same time, in Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to Operational Command "East".
Details
Since the beginning of January 3, the Ukrainian military has repelled 49 Russian assaults. In the Pokrovsk direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filya, and towards Bilytske.
Logistics remain complicated. To enhance our supply capabilities, measures are being taken to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad.
Recall
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 3, 104 combat engagements were recorded along the entire front line. Russian troops continue active assaults and shelling, including border settlements of Sumy Oblast.
Also, according to the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 3, air defense forces neutralized 80 out of 95 Russian attack drones that attacked from various directions. Hits were recorded at 8 locations and debris fell at two.