Italy builds bridge to Sicily: a project that waited 50 years becomes part of the defense plan

After half a century of discussions and failed attempts, Italy has approved the construction of a bridge across the Strait of Messina, which will connect the mainland with Sicily. The 13-billion-euro project is not only intended to revitalize the country's south but has also become part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government plan to strengthen infrastructure within NATO commitments.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The committee responsible for large-scale public works gave the green light to these plans - the Ministry of Transport announced on Wednesday.

The idea of connecting southern Italy with a crossing over the Strait of Messina has been discussed in Italy for over 50 years.

And now, finally, as the Italian government promises, it will be promoted as part of the drive to increase investment in national security, the publication notes.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government stated that "the cost of the bridge will be part of its commitment to increase overall defense spending to 5% of GDP as part of NATO membership. Rome's current defense spending is less than 2%."

Addition

Italy first announced a competition for ideas for the bridge's construction in 1969. Initially, the project was seen as a way to stimulate economic growth by helping to connect Italy's poorer southern regions.

The 13-billion-euro ($15 billion) bridge will create road and rail connections to the island and will stretch for over 3,000 meters.

Preparatory work on the project was halted during the European debt crisis in the early 2010s and revived after Meloni became prime minister three years ago.

This year, NATO members pledged to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP to maintain US commitment to the alliance. Part of this new spending - up to 1.5% of GDP - can be used for infrastructure projects that help support military logistics.

The Italian government claims that the bridge will help move troops quickly. Sicily is home to several key military bases, some of which are used by NATO.

Poland to become third in Europe by tank numbers by 2030