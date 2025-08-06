Italy builds bridge to Sicily: a project that waited 50 years becomes part of the defense plan

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 10158 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 14012 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 12256 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 23841 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 56865 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 39717 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 41098 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 41442 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM • 76236 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
August 6, 06:38 AM • 36150 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.6m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 51521 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 70377 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 67370 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 33577 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 33921 views
Publications
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 5844 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 23792 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 16393 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 23976 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 24172 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Sam Altman
Danylo Hetmantsev
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Georgia
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 34253 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 67684 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 70678 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 95261 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 114717 views
Actual
MIM-23 Hawk
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Italy builds bridge to Sicily: a project that waited 50 years becomes part of the defense plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

Italy has approved the construction of a 13 billion euro bridge across the Strait of Messina after half a century of discussions. The project will connect the mainland with Sicily and is part of Giorgia Meloni's government plan to strengthen infrastructure for NATO commitments.

Italy builds bridge to Sicily: a project that waited 50 years becomes part of the defense plan

After half a century of discussions and failed attempts, Italy has approved the construction of a bridge across the Strait of Messina, which will connect the mainland with Sicily. The 13-billion-euro project is not only intended to revitalize the country's south but has also become part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government plan to strengthen infrastructure within NATO commitments.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The committee responsible for large-scale public works gave the green light to these plans

- the Ministry of Transport announced on Wednesday.

The idea of connecting southern Italy with a crossing over the Strait of Messina has been discussed in Italy for over 50 years.

And now, finally, as the Italian government promises, it will be promoted as part of the drive to increase investment in national security, the publication notes.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government stated that "the cost of the bridge will be part of its commitment to increase overall defense spending to 5% of GDP as part of NATO membership. Rome's current defense spending is less than 2%."

Addition

Italy first announced a competition for ideas for the bridge's construction in 1969. Initially, the project was seen as a way to stimulate economic growth by helping to connect Italy's poorer southern regions.

The 13-billion-euro ($15 billion) bridge will create road and rail connections to the island and will stretch for over 3,000 meters.

Preparatory work on the project was halted during the European debt crisis in the early 2010s and revived after Meloni became prime minister three years ago.

This year, NATO members pledged to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP to maintain US commitment to the alliance. Part of this new spending - up to 1.5% of GDP - can be used for infrastructure projects that help support military logistics.

The Italian government claims that the bridge will help move troops quickly. Sicily is home to several key military bases, some of which are used by NATO.

Poland to become third in Europe by tank numbers by 203004.08.25, 02:03 • 4064 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sicily
Giorgia Meloni
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Italy