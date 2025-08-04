Poland to become third in Europe by tank numbers by 2030 3 August 2025

Poland has signed a contract with South Korea for over 6 billion euros to purchase another 180 K2 tanks. After the agreement is implemented, the country will have over 1,100 tanks – more than the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy combined. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

It is noted that the agreement, worth over 6 billion euros, is the latest stage of Poland's military expansion, driven by the war in Ukraine and the crisis on the Belarusian border, which has been ongoing since 2021.

Currently, Poland allocates 4.7% of its GDP to defense, which is the highest figure among all NATO countries in relative terms.

This is a big deal for the security of our homeland, for our defense industry. This agreement starts the process of restoring tank production in our country — wrote Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz on X.

After the completion of the agreement, which provides for the supply of 61 Polish-made tanks, the total number of tanks in Poland will reach 1,100 units.

For comparison, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and France combined currently have 950 tanks. Only two NATO countries – Turkey and Greece – will have more tanks than Poland after the agreement is completed.

Turkey currently has 2,238 tanks, and Greece has 1

Poland's purchase of tanks from South Korea began in 2022, and then-Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak called it a "win-win situation" for both countries - the material says.

According to Euronews, in the past, Poland also purchased K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems, FA-50 light combat aircraft, and K9 self-propelled howitzers from South Korea.

Poland has also purchased Abrams tanks, Apache helicopters, HIMARS artillery systems, and Patriot missile defense systems from the United States. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset, during his first official visit, called Poland an "exemplary NATO ally."

In addition to 180 tanks, the new agreement includes 81 support vehicles, logistics training, a full maintenance and repair program, and provisions for technology transfer.

Recall

Poland invests 2.4 billion zlotys in the state defense group PGZ to increase the production of 155-mm and 120-mm artillery shells fivefold. This will reduce dependence on imports and strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

