Poland to become third in Europe by tank numbers by 2030 3 August 2025

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
August 3, 10:28 AM • 11965 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 125372 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 214381 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 107299 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 168389 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 364120 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 310938 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 134700 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 114101 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 208723 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.3m/s
74%
750mm
Popular news
Tornado and flooding: state of emergency introduced in southern RussiaAugust 3, 01:39 PM • 14423 views
Ukraine intensifies production of its own weapons to fight Russia amid Trump's uncertain policy - MediaAugust 3, 03:11 PM • 4698 views
In Kurgan, Russia, a large-scale fire at a gas distribution substation: people are being evacuated and gas supply is being cut off due to the incidentAugust 3, 03:39 PM • 9300 views
Forced to shoot back: military personnel of the TCC in Mykolaiv region were attacked by local residentsAugust 3, 05:02 PM • 11599 views
Ukrainian citizen arrested for damaging water supply infrastructure in Polish city06:18 PM • 5180 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 104408 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 125372 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 364120 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 192434 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 310938 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
David Lammy
Narendra Modi
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 214374 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 87104 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 124150 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 137717 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 210775 views
Actual
M1 Abrams
Boeing AH-64 Apache
MIM-104 Patriot
El País
FAB-250

Poland to become third in Europe by tank numbers by 2030 3 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Poland has signed a contract worth over 6 billion euros with South Korea for the purchase of an additional 180 K2 tanks, which will increase its tank fleet to 1,100 units. This will make the country one of the leading tank powers in NATO, surpassing the combined tank numbers of Great Britain, Germany, France, and Italy.

Poland to become third in Europe by tank numbers by 2030

Poland has signed a contract with South Korea for over 6 billion euros to purchase another 180 K2 tanks. After the agreement is implemented, the country will have over 1,100 tanks – more than the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy combined. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

It is noted that the agreement, worth over 6 billion euros, is the latest stage of Poland's military expansion, driven by the war in Ukraine and the crisis on the Belarusian border, which has been ongoing since 2021.

Currently, Poland allocates 4.7% of its GDP to defense, which is the highest figure among all NATO countries in relative terms.

This is a big deal for the security of our homeland, for our defense industry. This agreement starts the process of restoring tank production in our country

— wrote Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz on X.

After the completion of the agreement, which provides for the supply of 61 Polish-made tanks, the total number of tanks in Poland will reach 1,100 units.

For comparison, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and France combined currently have 950 tanks. Only two NATO countries – Turkey and Greece – will have more tanks than Poland after the agreement is completed.

Turkey currently has 2,238 tanks, and Greece has 1

Poland's purchase of tanks from South Korea began in 2022, and then-Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak called it a "win-win situation" for both countries

- the material says.

According to Euronews, in the past, Poland also purchased K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems, FA-50 light combat aircraft, and K9 self-propelled howitzers from South Korea.

Poland has also purchased Abrams tanks, Apache helicopters, HIMARS artillery systems, and Patriot missile defense systems from the United States. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset, during his first official visit, called Poland an "exemplary NATO ally."

In addition to 180 tanks, the new agreement includes 81 support vehicles, logistics training, a full maintenance and repair program, and provisions for technology transfer.

Recall

Poland invests 2.4 billion zlotys in the state defense group PGZ to increase the production of 155-mm and 120-mm artillery shells fivefold. This will reduce dependence on imports and strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

A large-scale tank modernization project has started in the EU: 26 participants from 14 countries are involved26.04.25, 00:19 • 12759 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
M1 Abrams
Belarus
Boeing AH-64 Apache
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
South Korea
France
United Kingdom
Greece
Italy
Germany
Turkey
Ukraine
M142 HIMARS
Poland