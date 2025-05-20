The first main parts of the "Bayesian" superyacht have been raised from the seabed off the coast of Sicily

One of the most powerful cranes in Europe and divers pulled the main Gik and anchor of the yacht, on which seven people died, from the seabed.

The recovery of the sunken "Bayesian" parts is taking place ten days after another tragedy involving a luxury superyacht - on May 9, a 39-year-old Dutch diver died at a depth of 49 meters.

Details

The first parts of the superyacht "Bayesian" of British tycoon Mike Lynch were raised from the seabed off the coast of Sicily.

The main boom and anchor were raised from the seabed off the coast of Sicily onto a specialized barge Hebo Lift 2, equipped with modern diving and underwater robotic systems. This was the first stage in the complex process of raising the sunken vessel.

A key component supporting the yacht's sail was raised. It was disconnected using a diamond cutting wire. - the media write.

The resumption of the Sudan lifting operation takes place ten days after another tragedy involving this luxury superyacht.

On May 9, on the first day of work, 39-year-old Dutch diver Robcornelis Maria Heijben Uyben died. It is reported that divers then descended to a depth of 49 meters to cut the ship's mast. But the burner they were using went through hydrogen pockets and caused an explosion.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that work has begun on raising the yacht "Bayesian", which sank off Sicily in the summer of 2024. Among the dead was British businessman Mike Lynch and his daughter.

Mike Lynch was an advisor to two British Prime Ministers and co-founder of Autonomy in 1996. He played a key role in creating software that allows you to extract useful information from unstructured sources, such as phone calls, emails and videos.

In August 2024, UNN reported that a yacht with 22 people on board sank during a storm off the coast of Sicily.