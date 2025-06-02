A new lava flow and increased seismic activity have been recorded on Etna - media

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov
02:39 PM • 10069 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 19921 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 39725 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 74465 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 126692 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 143653 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 198786 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 211375 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 121581 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291018 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
49%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 156054 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

June 2, 06:58 AM • 68349 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

June 2, 07:10 AM • 51229 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 84376 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 80052 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 74482 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 291031 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 335315 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 348510 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 353409 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Sergiy Kyslytsya

Gitanas Nausėda

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 84604 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 117412 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 197271 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 138528 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 168865 views
Actual

Financial Times

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Hryvnia

Tu-160

A new lava flow and increased seismic activity have been recorded on Etna - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

A lava flow from the crater has been recorded on the Sicilian volcano Etna. The tremor of the volcano has increased significantly, reaching high values, but it does not affect the operation of Catania airport.

A new lava flow and increased seismic activity have been recorded on Etna - media

A new lava flow from the southeastern crater and a significant increase in volcanic tremor have been observed on Mount Etna, located on the island of Sicily, Italy. This is reported by UNN with references to La Sicilia.

Details

According to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), a moderate lava flow has been recorded from the southeastern crater of Etna, which currently remains within the saddle of the crater.

Modeling of volcanic ash propagation indicates its possible spread in the east-southeast direction 

– clarifies the Spanish publication DIARIO AS.

Since night, the tremor of the volcano, which indicates the rise of magma in the internal channels of Etna, has increased significantly, reaching high values at 10:00, writes La Sicilia.

The sources of the tremor gradually shifted to the south-eastern crater to a depth of approximately 2,900 meters above sea level.

An unusual sight in Sicily: Mount Etna throws smoke rings into the sky08.04.24, 10:41 • 31078 views

Currently, data from GNSS networks and clinometric measurements do not show significant changes.

"The warning for aviation issued by INGV remains at the "orange" level," DIARIO AS assures.

At the moment, the current phase of the Etna eruption does not affect the operation of the Vincenzo Bellini International Airport in Catania.

Let us remind you

In November 2023, Etna already demonstrated increased activity, including lava flows and increased tremor, indicating the activation of the volcano.

New eruption was recorded on Etna: video appeared02.06.25, 14:39 • 4406 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Sicily
Italy
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9