A new lava flow and increased seismic activity have been recorded on Etna - media

A new lava flow from the southeastern crater and a significant increase in volcanic tremor have been observed on Mount Etna, located on the island of Sicily, Italy. This is reported by UNN with references to La Sicilia.

Details

According to the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), a moderate lava flow has been recorded from the southeastern crater of Etna, which currently remains within the saddle of the crater.

Modeling of volcanic ash propagation indicates its possible spread in the east-southeast direction – clarifies the Spanish publication DIARIO AS.

Since night, the tremor of the volcano, which indicates the rise of magma in the internal channels of Etna, has increased significantly, reaching high values at 10:00, writes La Sicilia.

The sources of the tremor gradually shifted to the south-eastern crater to a depth of approximately 2,900 meters above sea level.

Currently, data from GNSS networks and clinometric measurements do not show significant changes.

"The warning for aviation issued by INGV remains at the "orange" level," DIARIO AS assures.

At the moment, the current phase of the Etna eruption does not affect the operation of the Vincenzo Bellini International Airport in Catania.

Let us remind you

In November 2023, Etna already demonstrated increased activity, including lava flows and increased tremor, indicating the activation of the volcano.

New eruption was recorded on Etna: video appeared