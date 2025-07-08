$41.730.01
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 25198 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 64436 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 78245 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 107731 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 115775 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 111014 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 207035 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 68692 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85303 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138528 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 207045 views
Gold prices stabilize after rising amid uncertainty over Trump's tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 225 views

Gold prices stabilized after rising due to Trump's tariff threats, which stimulated demand for safe-haven assets. A stronger dollar limited further gains in metal prices.

Gold prices stabilize after rising amid uncertainty over Trump's tariffs

Gold prices stabilized during Asian trading on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs sparked some demand for safe-haven assets, although a recovery in the dollar limited gains in metal markets. This is reported by investing.com, writes UNN.

The yellow metal rose on Monday after Trump published letters of intent to impose high tariffs against several major Asian and African countries. However, he also moved the deadline for imposing tariffs to August 1 and expressed readiness for further trade negotiations.

The dollar strengthened amid Trump's tariff threats, and expectations of stable interest rates in the US in the near future also supported the American currency. The strengthening dollar put pressure on metal markets.

Spot gold prices slightly decreased to $3,334.22 per ounce, while gold futures for September delivery remained unchanged at $3,343.70 per ounce as of 05:22 Moscow time.

Trump's comments on tariffs support risk appetite and limit gold's gains

On Monday, Trump told reporters that he was "not 100% sure" about meeting his August 1 deadline and that his administration was open to further trade dialogue.

His statements, as well as the recent postponement of the deadline from July 9, led to speculation that the president might not follow through on his tariff threats.

This perception boosted risk appetite on Tuesday, with Asian stocks rising and Wall Street futures recovering early losses.

Trump threatened an additional 10% tariffs on countries for joining BRICS' "anti-American policies"07.07.25, 13:40 • 1131 view

However, on Monday, Trump published a series of letters of intent to impose increased trade tariffs on several Asian and African countries. These include: 25% tariffs for South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan, 30% tariff for South Africa, 32% for Indonesia, 35% for Bangladesh, and 36% for Thailand.

These letters dampened risk appetite, causing a sharp drop on Wall Street while contributing to rising gold prices.

In recent weeks, the yellow metal has mostly traded in a limited range, as risk aversion due to Trump's tariffs remained subdued, and strong US economic data led traders to expect less interest rate cuts in the near future.

However, gold still remained within reach of its record high of $3,500, recorded earlier this year.

Stronger dollar weighs on metal prices, Fed minutes expected

The dollar edged lower in Asian trading on Tuesday but held on to sharp overnight gains that came on the back of Trump's tariff letters.

The American currency has generally held off recent three-year lows, especially amid strong US economic data, which has fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve will not cut rates in the coming months. Trump's tariff threats also sparked some demand for the dollar due to fears that these levies would contribute to inflation in the US economy.

The strengthening dollar weighed on metal prices, limiting their gains on Tuesday. Platinum futures rose 0.1% to $1,383.75 per ounce, and silver futures rose 0.3% to $37.008 per ounce; both metals remained near recent multi-year highs.

Among industrial metals, benchmark copper futures on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2% to $9,839.80 per tonne, and US copper futures rose 0.4% to $5.0260 per pound.

The minutes of the Fed's June meeting are expected later this week and are anticipated to provide more information on the central bank's plans for rate cuts. At that meeting, the Fed largely took a hawkish stance and did not commit to further policy easing.

Trump threatens 17% tariff on food and agricultural exports from Europe05.07.25, 04:34 • 1960 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Donald Trump
Bangladesh
South Africa
South Korea
Japan
United States
Kazakhstan
