Harold Wayne Nichols executed in the US state of Tennessee for a murder almost four decades old

In Tennessee on Thursday, December 11, 64-year-old Harold Wayne Nichols was executed by lethal injection for the 1988 rape and murder of 20-year-old student Karen Pulley. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Nichols, sentenced to death in 1990, confessed to the crime and expressed remorse. In his last words, he asked: "I'm sorry to the people I hurt." Before his death, a spiritual mentor read him the "Our Father" prayer.

Singapore executions reach 22-year high for drug and murder offenses - Media

Witnesses said Nichols breathed heavily, groaned, and his face turned purple before he was pronounced dead.

The criminal's lawyers unsuccessfully sought to commute the sentence to life imprisonment, citing his guilty plea. The victim's family stated that waiting for the execution was "37 years of hell." Pulley's son-in-law, Jeff Monroe, noted that they do not take pleasure in taking a life, but Nichols' crimes were "deliberate, brutal, and horrific."

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death