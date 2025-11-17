Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death

On Monday, Bangladeshi courts sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who lives in exile, to death. UNN reports this with reference to EFE and AFP.

Details

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina was found guilty of crimes against humanity and sentenced to death.

On November 17, a Bangladeshi court sentenced the 78-year-old former Prime Minister in exile, Sheikh Hasina, to death for ordering a brutal crackdown on protests that led to the overthrow of her government in the summer of 2024.

"For one murder, the death penalty is standard. For 1,400 murders, she deserves it 1,400 times more," he told the judges. "She is a hardened criminal and has shown no remorse for her brutality," said Tajul Islam, the prosecutor handling the case.

Sheikh Hasina spoke to several foreign media outlets, including AFP, in October: the former official emphasized that "all" accusations against her, which she considers "unfounded," should be rejected.

Records provided by the prosecution, which indicate that she authorized the use of "lethal weapons" against protesters, were "taken out of context." - said Sheikh Hasina.

"The conviction, unfortunately, is predetermined," she continued, "this is clearly a politically motivated proceeding."

Peru's Congress declared Mexico's president persona non grata

Sheikh Hasina's legal troubles are not limited to this trial. She also faces numerous complaints regarding numerous murders and abductions, of which she is accused by political opponents and non-governmental organizations throughout her time in office.

Addition

On Monday, the court is expected to rule on the guilt of former Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who is also a fugitive, and former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, who is in custody and has pleaded guilty.

Recall

Sheikh Hasina left her residence in Dhaka in early August after it was stormed by protesters.

Student protests in Bangladesh began in July with demands for civil service recruitment reform. The protests have since escalated into a broader anti-government movement and nationwide unrest, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In Mexico, 120 people were injured in protests against the government's policy on drug cartels