Donald Duck Day and Friends: What else is celebrated today

Today, June 9, is International Friends Day and Donald Duck Day, reports UNN.

Donald Duck Day

National Donald Duck Day is celebrated on June 9, the birthday of the funny animated character known as Donald Duck.

Donald Duck first appeared on screen on June 9, 1934, in the film "The Wise Little Hen", immediately becoming a cult symbol both in animation and at home. Usually dressed in a sailor suit with a cap and black or red bow tie, Donald Duck is best known for his semi-understandable language, as well as his mischievous and annoying personality. Known for his fiery temper, Donald Duck seems to quack his way through a pile of failures. However, despite his temper, Donald Duck is a loving character with a good heart.

Since 1934, the character of Donald Duck has appeared on screen and in print, appearing in over 190 films, countless comics and books, more than any other Disney character. In fact, he has appeared in more films than any other Disney character. In 2002, TV Guide named Donald Duck one of the 50 greatest cartoon characters of all time. His "acting" career earned him an Oscar and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

International Friends Day

This is a day in several countries dedicated to celebrating friendship. It was originally promoted by the greeting card industry. Data from social networking sites shows a resurgence of interest in Friendship Day, which may have grown with the spread of the Internet, especially in India, Bangladesh and Malaysia. Mobile phones, digital communications and social networks have contributed to the popularity of this custom. Those who promote this day in South Asia explain that the tradition of dedicating a day to honor friends originated in the United States in 1935.

"Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission: Impossible" collected a record box office over the weekend in the USA

World Antiphospholipid Syndrome Day

World Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome (APS) Day is celebrated annually on June 9, and its purpose is to raise awareness of this rare autoimmune disease. This day is also intended to support people with APS.

Antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) is a disease caused by autoantibodies to protein-phospholipid complexes, and manifests itself as venous or arterial thrombosis and obstetric pathology.

5 symptoms of APS:

⦁ stroke at a young age;

⦁ transient ischemic attack (TIA);

⦁ red rash;

⦁ chronic headache and migraine;

⦁ bleeding from the nose and gums.

Church holidays

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Archbishop of Alexandria, Saint Cyril, who lived in the IV-V centuries.

Cyril was a preacher and theologian, wrote many works on Christian topics, resolutely fought against heretics in the ranks of the church, and presided over the Third Ecumenical Council in Ephesus.

Name days on June 9 are celebrated by Cyril, Alexander. Oleksiy, Maria, Martha.

From June 9 to 15 – Trinity week.