"Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission: Impossible" collected a record box office over the weekend in the USA

The remake of the cartoon "Lilo & Stitch" from Disney grossed $183 million at the American box office over the past weekend and significantly outstripped the long-awaited film "Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning", which grossed almost $77 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Theaters across the country were packed during screenings of "Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning" starring Tom Cruise. The US box office for the weekend dedicated to Memorial Day, which is celebrated in the US on Monday, set a historical record.

American families flocked to the premiere of the remake of the popular Disney cartoon series "Lilo & Stitch", which grossed $145.5 million on Saturday and Sunday, and a total of $183 million over the 4-day weekend.

Such ticket sales exceeded forecasts and updated the historical record for these May weekends, set in 2022 by the film "Top Gun: Maverick", which grossed $126 million on Saturday and Sunday and $160 million for the four days of прокату. "Lilo & Stitch" also secured the second-largest start for any four-day holiday weekend, second only to 2018's "Black Panther," which grossed $242 million on President's Day.

Meanwhile, an older audience came to see "Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning" from Paramount and Skydance, which grossed a record $63 million over the weekend, and almost $77 million by Monday for all the holidays. The eighth part of the franchise almost surpassed the result of the film "Mission: Impossible - Consequences" in 2018 ($61 million), becoming the best debut of this already 29-year-old series.

The record start of the eighth part of the film is impressive. This testifies to the longevity of the franchise. The spectacular scenes with which Tom and director Christopher McQuarrie filled the film are unique in the modern market - said Chris Aronson, head of distribution at Paramount.

Thanks to effective counterprogramming and significant box office contributions from films such as "Destination Point: Ancestral Curse", "Thunderbolts*" and "Sinners" - this weekend brought the best cumulative collection on Memorial Day - $322 million for all films. So many people went to the cinema during the holidays 10 years ago. The previous record was set in 2013 with $314 million in box office receipts for all weekend films. Then "Fast and Furious 6", "The Hangover: Part III" and "Star Trek into Darkness" were shown.

Disney's attempt to turn the legendary cartoon "Lilo & Stitch" into a children's film met with criticism from fans of the franchise. They expressed their outrage at the failure to preserve some of the "iconic moments" from the original cartoon.