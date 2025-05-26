"Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission: Impossible" collected a record box office over the weekend in the USA

$41.510.01
9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack
08:18 AM • 3566 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM • 20697 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM • 42376 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 54592 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 68997 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 230054 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 340302 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 378927 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 195029 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 120928 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

Publications
Exclusives
Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

May 25, 11:39 PM • 63558 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 64045 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 58989 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 6866 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 23774 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 340302 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 378927 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 332081 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 423381 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 501539 views
Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 131817 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 230054 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 75574 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 71167 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 74583 views
Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

"Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission: Impossible" collected a record box office over the weekend in the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

The new Disney film "Lilo & Stitch" became the leader of the box office in the USA, collecting $183 million over the weekend. "Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning" earned 77 million.

"Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission: Impossible" collected a record box office over the weekend in the USA

The remake of the cartoon "Lilo & Stitch" from Disney grossed $183 million at the American box office over the past weekend and significantly outstripped the long-awaited film "Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning", which grossed almost $77 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

Theaters across the country were packed during screenings of "Lilo & Stitch" and "Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning" starring Tom Cruise. The US box office for the weekend dedicated to Memorial Day, which is celebrated in the US on Monday, set a historical record.

American families flocked to the premiere of the remake of the popular Disney cartoon series "Lilo & Stitch", which grossed $145.5 million on Saturday and Sunday, and a total of $183 million over the 4-day weekend.

Such ticket sales exceeded forecasts and updated the historical record for these May weekends, set in 2022 by the film "Top Gun: Maverick", which grossed $126 million on Saturday and Sunday and $160 million for the four days of прокату. "Lilo & Stitch" also secured the second-largest start for any four-day holiday weekend, second only to 2018's "Black Panther," which grossed $242 million on President's Day.

Tom Cruise refused to discuss the future of "Mission" in Cannes and urged to simply review the film14.05.25, 17:53 • 3243 views

Meanwhile, an older audience came to see "Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning" from Paramount and Skydance, which grossed a record $63 million over the weekend, and almost $77 million by Monday for all the holidays. The eighth part of the franchise almost surpassed the result of the film "Mission: Impossible - Consequences" in 2018 ($61 million), becoming the best debut of this already 29-year-old series.

The record start of the eighth part of the film is impressive. This testifies to the longevity of the franchise. The spectacular scenes with which Tom and director Christopher McQuarrie filled the film are unique in the modern market 

- said Chris Aronson, head of distribution at Paramount.

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections05.05.25, 10:50 • 83910 views

Thanks to effective counterprogramming and significant box office contributions from films such as "Destination Point: Ancestral Curse", "Thunderbolts*" and "Sinners" - this weekend brought the best cumulative collection on Memorial Day - $322 million for all films. So many people went to the cinema during the holidays 10 years ago. The previous record was set in 2013 with $314 million in box office receipts for all weekend films. Then "Fast and Furious 6", "The Hangover: Part III" and "Star Trek into Darkness" were shown.

Recall

Disney's attempt to turn the legendary cartoon "Lilo & Stitch" into a children's film met with criticism from fans of the franchise. They expressed their outrage at the failure to preserve some of the "iconic moments" from the original cartoon. 

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

United States
