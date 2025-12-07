A powerful 7-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska

On Saturday, December 6, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7 occurred in the American state of Alaska, in the region of Yakutat. This was reported by USA Today, Alaska News, Reuters with reference to the US Geological Survey (USGS), reports UNN.

Details

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred around noon local time. The epicenter of the natural disaster was approximately 90 km north of the town of Yakutat.

The earthquake's hypocenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) - reported the USGS.

The main shock triggered a series of aftershocks, several of which exceeded a magnitude of 5.0. The ground tremors were felt even in the state's largest city, Anchorage, located almost 500 kilometers from the epicenter.

The National Tsunami Warning Center promptly stated that there was no threat of a tsunami, but specialists continue to monitor the situation.

No information about casualties or significant damage has been received so far.

For reference

Magnitude is a logarithmic measure of earthquake strength, where each subsequent integer represents a 10-fold increase in intensity.

According to the classification of Michigan Technological University, tremors with a magnitude of 7.0 to 7.9 are classified as a "major earthquake" capable of causing serious damage to infrastructure.

According to statistical data from NASA's Earth Observatory, on average, about 18 earthquakes of this magnitude and one major earthquake of magnitude 8.0 or more are recorded on the planet each year.

Recall

At least five people, including a child, died and more than 450 were injured as a result of an earthquake in Bangladesh . The epicenter was near Narsingdi, 30 km from the capital Dhaka.

Cyprus shaken by strong earthquake over magnitude 5