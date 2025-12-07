A powerful 7-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
08:45 PM • 17511 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 24712 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 36296 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 35466 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 44351 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 49531 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 36712 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 72140 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 41203 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 37974 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.1m/s
87%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The US offered Poland 250 used Stryker armored personnel carriers for $1December 6, 02:14 PM • 13109 views
The Ukrainian state is held by the Ukrainian army, the main guarantor of our sovereignty – BudanovVideoDecember 6, 03:38 PM • 4348 views
In Kyiv region, emergency workers eliminated the consequences of enemy shelling in three districtsPhotoVideoDecember 6, 03:49 PM • 5166 views
Elon Musk said the EU "should be abolished" after his social network X was finedVideoDecember 6, 05:30 PM • 14234 views
Orban sends delegation to Moscow to prepare for end of war in Ukraine09:24 PM • 6264 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 25969 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 38488 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 52914 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 72142 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 62536 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Rafael Grossi
Tim Cook
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
London
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 30196 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 38744 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 40464 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 54418 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 53043 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Buk air defense system
The Diplomat

A powerful 7-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On Saturday, December 6, a 7-magnitude earthquake struck the US state of Alaska. The epicenter was located 90 km north of Yakutat, with no tsunami threat.

A powerful 7-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska

On Saturday, December 6, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7 occurred in the American state of Alaska, in the region of Yakutat. This was reported by  USA Today,  Alaska News,  Reuters  with reference to the US Geological Survey (USGS), reports UNN.

Details

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred around noon local time. The epicenter of the natural disaster was approximately 90 km north of the town of Yakutat.

The earthquake's hypocenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles)

- reported the USGS.

The main shock triggered a series of aftershocks, several of which exceeded a magnitude of 5.0. The ground tremors were felt even in the state's largest city, Anchorage, located almost 500 kilometers from the epicenter.

The National Tsunami Warning Center promptly stated that there was no threat of a tsunami, but specialists continue to monitor the situation.

No information about casualties or significant damage has been received so far.

For reference

Magnitude is a logarithmic measure of earthquake strength, where each subsequent integer represents a 10-fold increase in intensity.

According to the classification of Michigan Technological University, tremors with a magnitude of 7.0 to 7.9 are classified as a "major earthquake" capable of causing serious damage to infrastructure.

According to statistical data from NASA's Earth Observatory, on average, about 18 earthquakes of this magnitude and one major earthquake of magnitude 8.0 or more are recorded on the planet each year.

Recall

At least five people, including a child, died and more than 450 were injured as a result of an earthquake in Bangladesh . The epicenter was near Narsingdi, 30 km from the capital Dhaka.

Cyprus shaken by strong earthquake over magnitude 512.11.25, 12:22 • 3149 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Alaska
Reuters
Bangladesh