In Italy, a plane crashed onto a highway and exploded: a man and a woman died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

In the province of Brescia, Italy, a small plane crashed onto a highway, causing an explosion. A 75-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, who were on board, died.

In Italy, a plane crashed onto a highway and exploded: a man and a woman died

In Italy, two people died after a small plane crashed onto a highway in the province of Brescia in the north of the country. An explosion occurred at the scene, writes UNN with reference to Haberler.com.

Details

According to the Italian national broadcaster RAI, the incident occurred on Tuesday and resulted in the complete destruction of the aircraft. A 75-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were on board – they died. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

As a result of the accident, two drivers who were passing through the area at the time of the explosion were also injured. Both were taken to the nearest hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities confirmed.

After the plane crash, the accident site was engulfed in flames, leading to an immediate suspension of traffic in both directions on the highway. Several fire trucks arrived at the scene, quickly extinguishing the flames and securing the area.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

Addition

An F-7 BGI military aircraft crashed on school grounds in Bangladesh, killing at least 31 people, including 17 children, the pilot, and a teacher. Hundreds of students are protesting, demanding an investigation and compensation.

On Sunday, July 13, a 12-meter business jet crashed at Southend Airport, Essex, leading to a large fire. Emergency services are working at the scene, and there is no information about casualties.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

