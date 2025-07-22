Plane crash in Bangladesh: over 30 people killed

At least 31 people died as a result of a plane crash into a school in Bangladesh. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

Previously, CNN reported that 27 people died, 17 of whom were children. At the same time, the pilot and a school teacher died as a result of the plane crash - she helped students get out of the building and suffered burns.

In addition, it is reported that hundreds of students protested near the scene, demanding that those responsible be brought to justice, compensation be paid to the victims' families, and training flights be stopped. The government of Bangladesh is investigating the causes of the plane crash, and also declared a day of mourning for those killed in the plane crash.

Recall

On Monday, July 21, a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI military aircraft crashed on the territory of Milestone School and College in Dhaka. Initially, one dead and four injured were reported.

Later, UNN reported that as a result of the plane crash, it became known about at least 19 dead and more than a hundred injured children and adults.