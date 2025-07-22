Plane crash in Bangladesh: over 30 people killed

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
08:08 AM • 17776 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
07:27 AM • 47252 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
06:19 AM • 79130 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 43358 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
July 22, 05:56 AM • 51167 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Exclusive
July 22, 05:30 AM • 33476 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 45044 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 141692 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 65321 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 94489 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3.3m/s
48%
743mm
Popular news
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a conditionJuly 22, 02:11 AM • 50370 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 54867 views
Drones attacked petrochemical giant in Russia's Samara region: video and all details07:00 AM • 23687 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 50950 views
Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talks07:38 AM • 27541 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation10:46 AM • 15424 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 51798 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 55717 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 79150 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 115406 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Kolomoisky
Rustem Umerov
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Greece
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 143108 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 236798 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 251293 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 246852 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 245895 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Truth Social

Plane crash in Bangladesh: over 30 people killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

An F-7 BGI military aircraft crashed on school grounds in Bangladesh, killing at least 31 people, including 17 children, the pilot, and a teacher. Hundreds of students are protesting, demanding an investigation and compensation.

Plane crash in Bangladesh: over 30 people killed

At least 31 people died as a result of a plane crash into a school in Bangladesh. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

Previously, CNN reported that 27 people died, 17 of whom were children. At the same time, the pilot and a school teacher died as a result of the plane crash - she helped students get out of the building and suffered burns.

In addition, it is reported that hundreds of students protested near the scene, demanding that those responsible be brought to justice, compensation be paid to the victims' families, and training flights be stopped. The government of Bangladesh is investigating the causes of the plane crash, and also declared a day of mourning for those killed in the plane crash.

Recall

On Monday, July 21, a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI military aircraft crashed on the territory of Milestone School and College in Dhaka. Initially, one dead and four injured were reported.

Later, UNN reported that as a result of the plane crash, it became known about at least 19 dead and more than a hundred injured children and adults.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Deutsche Welle
Bangladesh
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9