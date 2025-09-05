$41.350.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US could lead monitoring of buffer zone in Ukraine, but there are certain conditions - NBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

The United States is considering leading the monitoring of a buffer zone in Ukraine as part of a peace agreement with Russia. This demilitarized territory would be controlled using drones and satellites, without the involvement of American military personnel.

US could lead monitoring of buffer zone in Ukraine, but there are certain conditions - NBC

The United States could lead the monitoring of a buffer zone in Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached with Russia. The idea of creating such a demilitarized territory is part of a preliminary plan for security guarantees for Kyiv. This is reported by  UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

According to NBC News, the creation of a large buffer zone inside Ukraine is being discussed, which would separate Russian and Ukrainian territories. Control over it is expected to be carried out using drones, satellites, and other intelligence means, with the US potentially taking a leading role in monitoring. At the same time, monitoring will take place in coordination with a number of partner states.

Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph30.08.25, 13:03 • 145680 views

NBC News sources note that the direct protection of the zone could be entrusted to the troops of non-NATO countries, including Saudi Arabia or even Bangladesh. American troops are not planned to be sent to Ukraine. Thus, the authors of the plan seek to avoid any "NATO brand" that Moscow could use as a pretext for escalation.

Security guarantees are considered as a comprehensive system that will include not only a buffer zone, but also bilateral agreements between Ukraine and its allies. NATO's participation in the classical sense is excluded in order not to cross the Kremlin's "red lines".

At the same time, Ukraine's allies seek to ensure an economic component as well. Turkey, according to the plan, is assigned a key role in maintaining stability in the Black Sea and guaranteeing the freedom of trade flows.

Sending German troops to Ukraine is unlikely - Bid31.08.25, 15:18 • 5340 views

The discussion of the plan, NBC News reports, is ongoing at the level of military and political leaders. At the Pentagon, the process is coordinated by Air Force General Dan Caine, who has already presented several options for security guarantees to US President Donald Trump. In parallel, Washington has been negotiating with Kyiv on a large-scale defense agreement worth up to $100 billion, which provides for the supply of weapons and technology exchange.

The White House confirmed that the decision remains with President Trump, but details of the plan are not yet being disclosed. 

President Trump is the decision-maker… We will not preempt the diplomatic process 

- said administration spokeswoman Carolina Livitt.

European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia29.08.25, 07:31 • 25650 views

Stepan Haftko

