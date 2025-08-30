$41.260.00
749mm
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Donald Trump is in talks with European allies to bring armed contractors to Ukraine. They will help build fortifications and protect American interests.

Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph

US President Donald Trump is negotiating with European allies to allow armed contractors to assist in building fortifications to protect American interests in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

The Telegraph writes that American private military companies could allegedly be deployed in Ukraine as part of a long-term peace plan.

"Donald Trump is negotiating with European allies to allow armed contractors to assist in building fortifications to protect American interests in the country. The plan is being developed as a workaround after the US president promised that American troops would not be deployed in Ukraine," the report says.

It is noted that American contractors could be deployed to help rebuild Ukraine's frontline defenses, new bases, and protect American businesses.

"The presence of private soldiers will act as a deterrent to discourage Vladimir Putin from violating a final ceasefire. The plan is being discussed along with a number of other so-called security guarantees developed by a coalition of the willing led by Great Britain and France, which will form the basis of a long-term peace plan," The Telegraph writes.

To be continued...

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
The Daily Telegraph
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Ukraine