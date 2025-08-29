$41.260.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

President on partners' readiness to send contingent to Ukraine: we have no specifics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Ukraine has no specific confirmations regarding countries that are ready to send a contingent. However, there is a theoretical understanding regarding several countries that are considering such a step.

President on partners' readiness to send contingent to Ukraine: we have no specifics

Ukraine has no specifics on which countries will be ready to send contingents. However, there is a theoretical understanding, there are expected countries, there are very unexpected ones. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

We don't have confirmations yet, we don't have specifics. I believe that confirmation is when one country or another speaks specifically in numbers about what it is ready for. Theoretically, we understand several countries that are ready for such steps. There are expected countries, there are very unexpected ones

- said Zelenskyy.

Addition

The Ambassador of Ukraine stated that Turkey is considering the potential deployment of its troops to Ukraine as a factor in providing guarantees against the repetition of Russian aggression in case a peace agreement is concluded.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak stated that a number of countries are ready to send their troops to the territory of Ukraine, but this requires coordination with the United States of America.

Bloomberg reported that about 10 European countries agreed to send their troops to Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

