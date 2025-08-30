$41.260.06
750mm
Putin "in no way shows his desire to end this war" - Yermak on the results of the conversation with Witkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Andriy Yermak met with Steve Witkoff to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. He demonstrated the consequences of Russian shelling, emphasizing Russia's unwillingness to end the war.

Putin "in no way shows his desire to end this war" - Yermak on the results of the conversation with Witkoff

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held a meeting with the US President's Special Representative, Steve Witkoff, during which they discussed further steps regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Head of the OP of Ukraine.

This was a meeting that was primarily a continuation of a very good meeting of our President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House 10 days ago with President Trump and also with European leaders who came to support Ukraine

- Yermak noted.

According to him, during the meeting, he spoke about the events of the past night and demonstrated the consequences of Russian shelling, which confirm Russia's position that "in no way shows its desire to end this war."

"We see them (Steps - IF-U) as absolutely clear - continuing to seek peace through strength, this term was voiced by President Trump, we fully support it. It is impossible to do anything today without a ceasefire," Yermak emphasized.

The Head of the Office of the President added that Ukraine is actively working with American and European partners on security guarantees, without which it is impossible to "look forward." "Today, Ukraine and Ukrainians undoubtedly need very clear and very strong security guarantees, and it is precisely about such security guarantees that we are talking," he emphasized.

Recall

On August 29, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia met with the special representative of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff.

