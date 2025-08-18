Trump: we will provide Ukraine with very good security guarantees

US President Donald Trump, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, stated that "we will give them very good security guarantees," reports UNN correspondent.

We haven't discussed anything yet regarding security guarantees... However, we will give them very good security guarantees, very good protection. - Trump said.

"I have never discussed a truce; a truce is good, but I want to understand strategically... I haven't achieved a truce before, I like the concept of a truce because you immediately stop killing people, not in a week or two. We can work on an agreement while they are fighting on the battlefield. I would like there to be a truce. Strategically, it might not be in the interest of one of the parties," Trump said.

