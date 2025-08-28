Zelenskyy on security guarantees: next week everything will be on paper, and Turkey is joining the process

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Work is underway on each specific component. Next week, the entire configuration will be on paper. Erdoğan is involving his Minister of Defense in the process to understand how exactly Turkey can help in guaranteeing security, UNN reports.

I spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Thank you for such support for Ukraine, our people, for your constant readiness and desire to help achieve real peace. We highly appreciate all assistance from Turkey. We exchanged views on the current situation and discussed the next diplomatic steps. Ukraine is ready to talk in the format of leaders, because this is the only effective format - Zelenskyy wrote.

Zelenskyy emphasized that it is Russia that is evading a meeting in the leaders' format and continuing the war.

We talked a lot about security guarantees. Now, national security advisors are working on developing each specific component, and next week the entire configuration will be on paper. President Erdoğan said that he is involving his Minister of Defense in the process to understand how exactly Turkey can help in guaranteeing security, including in the Black Sea. Thank you - Zelenskyy reported.

Addition

Earlier, it was reported that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he discussed the peace process between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing that Ankara is ready to do "everything possible" to facilitate high-level contacts, and assured that Turkey "will continue to contribute to Ukraine's security after peace is established."

