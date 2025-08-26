Security guarantees must be legally binding - Sybiha

Security guarantees for Ukraine must be legally binding. This is Kyiv's principled position. This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference in Odesa with ministers from the Benelux countries, UNN reports.

Details

We are now at a moment when, through joint efforts, we can accelerate the peace process. For this, we need unity; for this, we need to continue to raise the price for the Russian aggressor of further aggression. The third component is supporting Ukraine, strengthening Ukraine, strengthening our defense capabilities, strengthening our army. - said Sybiha.

To be even more specific, it is very important for us to achieve quick results in preparing security guarantees. This is not a simple process; it has several dimensions. First of all, the military component, political-diplomatic, and legal. After the meetings in Washington, relevant negotiation teams were created. If we talk about the military element, which is the most important and fundamental, this process has begun at the level of national security advisors. Several meetings have already taken place to develop specifics regarding future security guarantees. - Sybiha said.

The minister emphasized that it is important for security guarantees to be legally binding.

It is important that the security guarantees we are talking about are legally binding. This is fundamental. For us, this will actually be the contribution to the future, stable security architecture, and not only in Europe, because the security of both Europe and the Indo-Pacific region are interconnected. And, of course, this is already supporting Ukraine in our urgent needs. This also includes macro-financial stability. I informed my colleagues about the deficit of funds we need by the end of the year. - Sybiha reported.

