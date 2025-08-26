Sybiha explained Ukraine's position on security guarantees to Rubio and European ministers

During a phone conversation with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and European colleagues, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha explained Ukraine's position on security guarantees and further steps towards peace. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of the head of the Ukrainian diplomatic department on the social network X.

Details

According to Andriy Sybiha, the conversation was based on previous contacts between the leaders of the countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent visit to Washington, and the work of national security advisors.

I reiterated Ukraine's position that security guarantees must be concrete, legally binding, and effective. They must be multidimensional, including military, diplomatic, legal, and other levels. - the post states.

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that all leaders share the conviction that the Ukrainian army is the fundamental level of any such guarantees, therefore its maximum strengthening is our main priority. Sybiha also confirmed that Ukraine is ready to take the next steps towards peace.

We are ready for meetings at the level of leaders in any format and geographical region. We are ready to end the killings and give diplomacy a chance. Moscow must know that it cannot delay forever. If Russia continues to reject meaningful, constructive steps towards peace, it must face consequences: a serious strengthening of sanctions and an increase in Ukraine's capabilities. - Sybiha noted, thanking the allies for their support and unity.

"Ukraine remains committed to its role as a participant in transatlantic security and a reliable ally," he summarized.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war with European ministers and Ukraine. The parties agreed to coordinate efforts for a negotiated settlement. The phone conversation was attended by the Foreign Ministers of Finland Elina Valtonen, France Jean-Noël Barrot, Germany Johann Wadephul, Italy Antonio Tajani, Poland Radosław Sikorski, Great Britain David Lammy, Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

