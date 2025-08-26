$41.280.07
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 11329 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 86260 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 60866 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 60874 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 182822 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 177662 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 68877 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 66821 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 66408 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 51740 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Exclusives
Sybiha explained Ukraine's position on security guarantees to Rubio and European ministers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha discussed Ukraine's position on security guarantees with the US Secretary of State and European counterparts. Ukraine is ready for meetings at the leaders' level to end the war and strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Sybiha explained Ukraine's position on security guarantees to Rubio and European ministers

During a phone conversation with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and European colleagues, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha explained Ukraine's position on security guarantees and further steps towards peace. This was reported by UNN with reference to the page of the head of the Ukrainian diplomatic department on the social network X.

Details

According to Andriy Sybiha, the conversation was based on previous contacts between the leaders of the countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent visit to Washington, and the work of national security advisors.

I reiterated Ukraine's position that security guarantees must be concrete, legally binding, and effective. They must be multidimensional, including military, diplomatic, legal, and other levels.

- the post states.

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that all leaders share the conviction that the Ukrainian army is the fundamental level of any such guarantees, therefore its maximum strengthening is our main priority. Sybiha also confirmed that Ukraine is ready to take the next steps towards peace.

We are ready for meetings at the level of leaders in any format and geographical region. We are ready to end the killings and give diplomacy a chance. Moscow must know that it cannot delay forever. If Russia continues to reject meaningful, constructive steps towards peace, it must face consequences: a serious strengthening of sanctions and an increase in Ukraine's capabilities.

- Sybiha noted, thanking the allies for their support and unity.

"Ukraine remains committed to its role as a participant in transatlantic security and a reliable ally," he summarized.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war with European ministers and Ukraine. The parties agreed to coordinate efforts for a negotiated settlement. The phone conversation was attended by the Foreign Ministers of Finland Elina Valtonen, France Jean-Noël Barrot, Germany Johann Wadephul, Italy Antonio Tajani, Poland Radosław Sikorski, Great Britain David Lammy, Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

Vita Zelenetska

