US Vice President predicts peaceful settlement in Ukraine within six months
Kyiv • UNN
US Vice President J.D. Vance expects peace to be achieved in Ukraine within six months. Earlier, Vance stated that Russia had abandoned attempts to create a puppet government in Kyiv.
US Vice President J.D. Vance expressed hope that a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine could be achieved within six months. He stated this on the NBC program "Meet the Press," as reported by UNN.
Hopefully, peace in Ukraine will be achieved within six months at the latest
Earlier, UNN wrote that, according to Vance, Russia recognized the impossibility of establishing a puppet regime in Ukraine. Although this was Russia's main demand at the beginning of the war.
