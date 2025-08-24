US Vice President J.D. Vance expressed hope that a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine could be achieved within six months. He stated this on the NBC program "Meet the Press," as reported by UNN.

Hopefully, peace in Ukraine will be achieved within six months at the latest — said the official.

Earlier, UNN wrote that, according to Vance, Russia recognized the impossibility of establishing a puppet regime in Ukraine. Although this was Russia's main demand at the beginning of the war.

Vance: US still has "many cards to play" to pressure Russia