01:49 PM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US Vice President predicts peaceful settlement in Ukraine within six months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance expects peace to be achieved in Ukraine within six months. Earlier, Vance stated that Russia had abandoned attempts to create a puppet government in Kyiv.

US Vice President J.D. Vance expressed hope that a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine could be achieved within six months. He stated this on the NBC program "Meet the Press," as reported by UNN.

Hopefully, peace in Ukraine will be achieved within six months at the latest

— said the official.

Earlier, UNN wrote that, according to Vance, Russia recognized the impossibility of establishing a puppet regime in Ukraine. Although this was Russia's main demand at the beginning of the war.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
J. D. Vance
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv