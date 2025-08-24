$41.220.00
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Vance: US still has "many cards to play" to pressure Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the Trump administration is considering new sanctions against Russia's oil industry. The goal is to force Moscow to agree to a peace deal with Ukraine using economic pressure.

Vance: US still has "many cards to play" to pressure Russia

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the Trump administration is still considering imposing new sanctions against the Russian oil industry to force Moscow to agree to a peace deal with Ukraine, using economic pressure as a “leverage card.”

He stated this in an interview on August 24, writes Washington Times, reports UNN.

Details

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," Vance stated that the US administration is still assessing whether new economic sanctions may be necessary to secure a deal between Russia and Ukraine.

He did not elaborate, but the vice president seemed to be referring to the possibility of imposing secondary tariffs targeting Russian oil exports and countries that buy Russian fuel, mainly China and India, the publication writes.

Analysts believe that such a move would have a significant economic impact on Russia, but could also have serious geopolitical consequences, such as deteriorating relations between the US and India.

After Trump's meeting with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vance was asked if the administration had taken new sanctions against Russia off the table.

No, sanctions are not ruled out. But we will make these decisions on a case-by-case basis. What we believe will actually have the right impact to bring the Russians to the negotiating table

- said the vice president.

But again, we don't control Russia's actions. If we did, the war would have ended seven months ago. However, we believe we still have many advantageous cards. The President of the United States still has many advantageous cards to exert pressure and try to end this conflict, and that is what we are going to do.

- said Vance.

Trump also noted that new sanctions and secondary duties remain viable options.

Addition

Since December 2022, together with Europe, the US has imposed a price cap on Russian oil - no higher than $60 per barrel. Transport and insurance companies agree to service oil only within this limit. Despite the restrictions, Russia remains profitable: in 2024, oil export revenues amounted to about $192 billion, which forms 30-50% of the federal budget and partially finances the army. The main buyers of crude oil were China (47%) and India (38%).

Additionally

Russia has increased its profits thanks to a "shadow fleet" - vessels without insurance and identification that transport oil at prices above the limit.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Oil
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
India
Europe
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine