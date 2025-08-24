The presence of a contingent is important for Ukraine, but it's too early to talk about it - Zelenskyy

For Ukraine, the presence of a foreign contingent as part of security guarantees is important, but it is too early to talk about it. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Carney, as reported by UNN.

Undoubtedly, the number one countries are those capable of defending Ukraine, as the Prime Minister of Canada said - on land, in the sky, and at sea. The issue on land, the presence of what they call "boots on the ground" (boots on the ground - ed.) is important for us. It's too early to talk about it. First, the infrastructure will be prepared, and undoubtedly, the Ukrainian army plays an important role in this infrastructure. - Zelenskyy stated.

That is, according to him, part of the security guarantees should be the strength of the Ukrainian army, a large Ukrainian army, and financial capabilities as well.

There has never been a balance between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, so the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to be strengthened - Carney

Addition

The Head of the President's Office stated that a number of countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine, but this requires coordination with the United States. Currently, an assessment of needs and the determination of the nature of the mandate of foreign contingents are underway.