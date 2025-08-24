There has never been a balance between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, so the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to be strengthened - Carney

There has never been a balance between Russia and Ukraine, so the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to be strengthened. This was stated by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during a press conference, reports UNN.

We understand that the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to be developed, they need to be supported, so the members of the "Coalition of the Willing" are now cooperating so closely with the United States and in order to build muscle on the skeleton, we need to do everything to deter (Russia - ed.). Therefore, we are talking about implementing this - said Carney.

He noted that there has never been a balance between Russia and Ukraine.

"There has never been a balance between Russia and Ukraine, so the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to be strengthened. With security guarantees from the "Coalition of the Willing". We also hope that the United States will strengthen Ukraine as necessary," Carney noted.

Addition

Carney stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. When peace comes to Ukraine, it will be necessary to deter Russia from any new attempt to threaten the freedom of Ukraine and Europe by strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The teams of Ukraine, the USA, and European partners are working on the architecture of security guarantees for Ukraine, and all developments will be ready in the coming days.