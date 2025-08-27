Yermak and Umerov to discuss security guarantees with Trump's team on Friday

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov will speak with the team of US President Donald Trump on Friday, August 29, about security guarantees for Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

"Yesterday, Andriy Yermak and Rustem Umerov had meetings in Qatar, including on mediation. Today there were meetings in Saudi Arabia. I thank them for their support. Tomorrow – meetings in Switzerland. On Friday – the United States of America, New York, meetings with President Trump's team. Everyone who works on the content of security guarantees will be involved – military, political, economic components of security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the main task now is to accelerate as much as possible so that it becomes a lever of influence on Russia.

"Russians must see how serious the world is and how bad the consequences will be for Russia if the war continues," Zelenskyy added.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with a Ukrainian delegation in the US this week, as allies discuss possible security guarantees for Ukraine.