Yermak and Umerov to discuss security guarantees with Trump's team on Friday

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
05:11 PM • 3484 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 14279 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 82648 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 57091 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 31588 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 52529 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 43912 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 44631 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 110093 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 115132 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
64%
753mm
Popular news
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 62546 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 62476 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 52081 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment03:01 PM • 28683 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools03:18 PM • 27869 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools03:18 PM • 28379 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment03:01 PM • 29210 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 82543 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 110036 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 96360 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Péter Szijjártó
Rustem Umerov
Fedir Venislavskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhoto03:52 PM • 17847 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 52747 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 63152 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 63190 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 97428 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Mi-8
Diia (service)
SpaceX Starship
Financial Times

Yermak and Umerov to discuss security guarantees with Trump's team on Friday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov will hold talks with Donald Trump's team on August 29. Military, political, and economic components of security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed.

Yermak and Umerov to discuss security guarantees with Trump's team on Friday

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov will speak with the team of US President Donald Trump on Friday, August 29, about security guarantees for Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Yesterday, Andriy Yermak and Rustem Umerov had meetings in Qatar, including on mediation. Today there were meetings in Saudi Arabia. I thank them for their support. Tomorrow – meetings in Switzerland. On Friday – the United States of America, New York, meetings with President Trump's team. Everyone who works on the content of security guarantees will be involved – military, political, economic components of security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the main task now is to accelerate as much as possible so that it becomes a lever of influence on Russia.

"Russians must see how serious the world is and how bad the consequences will be for Russia if the war continues," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with a Ukrainian delegation in the US this week, as allies discuss possible security guarantees for Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Rustem Umerov
Switzerland
Donald Trump
New York City
Andriy Yermak
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States