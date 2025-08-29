Zelenskyy on Politico's article about a "buffer zone": it already exists

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has repeatedly heard from Europeans and Americans about the creation of a "buffer zone." However, a "gray zone" already exists. He made this statement during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

The President commented on the Politico article stating that European leaders are discussing the idea of creating a 40-kilometer buffer zone between Ukrainian and Russian forces as part of a possible peace agreement.

I have heard this repeatedly from Europeans and Americans. As friends, I tried to explain to some colleagues, some of whom, by the way, understand this very well. Only those who do not understand the technological state of warfare today propose a buffer zone of 40-50, 60, I even heard a proposal for 100 kilometers. This is a completely different story. Today, heavy weapons are already 10+ kilometers apart because everything is hit by drones. This buffer zone - I call it a "dead zone," some call it a "gray zone" - it already exists - Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that there is no need to fall for additional conditions from Russia; the "buffer zone" already exists.

"There's no need to drag out time, no need to fall for all sorts of points, additional conditions from Russia. The buffer zone exists. If Russia wants to have a greater distance from us, they can retreat deeper into the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine that they have occupied and settle there. We don't need anything for that. Drones burn everything out," Zelenskyy noted.

