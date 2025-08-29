Zelenskyy on Politico's article about a "buffer zone": it already exists

$41.260.06
12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
12:17 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
08:48 AM
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
August 29, 06:38 AM
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
August 29, 06:25 AM
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheAugust 29, 04:11 AM • 26091 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and RussiaAugust 29, 04:31 AM • 21175 views
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crimePhoto10:34 AM • 4240 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate10:52 AM • 5776 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 8152 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 1186 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 1656 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 2972 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
12:17 PM • 4964 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 43214 views
Zelenskyy on Politico's article about a "buffer zone": it already exists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

President Zelenskyy stated that he had heard about the idea of a 40-kilometer buffer zone from Europeans and Americans. He emphasized that the “grey zone” already exists, and there is no need for additional conditions from Russia.

Zelenskyy on Politico's article about a "buffer zone": it already exists

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has repeatedly heard from Europeans and Americans about the creation of a "buffer zone." However, a "gray zone" already exists. He made this statement during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

The President commented on the Politico article stating that European leaders are discussing the idea of creating a 40-kilometer buffer zone between Ukrainian and Russian forces as part of a possible peace agreement.

I have heard this repeatedly from Europeans and Americans. As friends, I tried to explain to some colleagues, some of whom, by the way, understand this very well. Only those who do not understand the technological state of warfare today propose a buffer zone of 40-50, 60, I even heard a proposal for 100 kilometers. This is a completely different story. Today, heavy weapons are already 10+ kilometers apart because everything is hit by drones. This buffer zone - I call it a "dead zone," some call it a "gray zone" - it already exists

- Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that there is no need to fall for additional conditions from Russia; the "buffer zone" already exists.

"There's no need to drag out time, no need to fall for all sorts of points, additional conditions from Russia. The buffer zone exists. If Russia wants to have a greater distance from us, they can retreat deeper into the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine that they have occupied and settle there. We don't need anything for that. Drones burn everything out," Zelenskyy noted.

In the Sumy direction, the Defense Forces are pushing back the enemy - President29.08.25, 15:42 • 694 views

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine