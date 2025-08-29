In the Sumy direction, the Defense Forces are pushing back the enemy - President

Ukrainian military in the Sumy direction are slowly pushing back Russian occupiers. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Sumy direction – normal. There we are slowly pushing back the enemy - said Zelenskyy.

He also commented on the situation in Zaporizhzhia.

Zaporizhzhia – no changes. I think it's dangerous there because they are accumulating their airborne forces and this grouping is quite large. Dnipro – normal situation, controlled - stated Zelenskyy.

Up to 100,000 Russians are in the Pokrovsk direction, they are preparing offensive actions - Zelenskyy

Addition

Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko reported that within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities in Sumy region, Russians continue their actions using small infantry groups, but the number of attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders has decreased.