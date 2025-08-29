In the Sumy direction, the Defense Forces are pushing back the enemy - President
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the gradual expulsion of Russian troops in the Sumy direction. In Zaporizhzhia, the situation remains unchanged, with danger persisting due to the accumulation of enemy amphibious forces.
Ukrainian military in the Sumy direction are slowly pushing back Russian occupiers. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.
Details
Sumy direction – normal. There we are slowly pushing back the enemy
He also commented on the situation in Zaporizhzhia.
Zaporizhzhia – no changes. I think it's dangerous there because they are accumulating their airborne forces and this grouping is quite large. Dnipro – normal situation, controlled
Addition
Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko reported that within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities in Sumy region, Russians continue their actions using small infantry groups, but the number of attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders has decreased.