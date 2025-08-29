$41.260.06
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 2288 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 11587 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 28620 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 27489 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 42465 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 65563 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 61598 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 142368 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 70056 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without waterAugust 29, 03:05 AM • 28114 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheAugust 29, 04:11 AM • 25377 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and RussiaAugust 29, 04:31 AM • 20518 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate10:52 AM • 4468 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 6836 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 352 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 1254 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 2288 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 42465 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 65563 views
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 138773 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 168576 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 170477 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 159311 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 189570 views
In the Sumy direction, the Defense Forces are pushing back the enemy - President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the gradual expulsion of Russian troops in the Sumy direction. In Zaporizhzhia, the situation remains unchanged, with danger persisting due to the accumulation of enemy amphibious forces.

In the Sumy direction, the Defense Forces are pushing back the enemy - President

Ukrainian military in the Sumy direction are slowly pushing back Russian occupiers. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN

Details

Sumy direction – normal. There we are slowly pushing back the enemy

 - said Zelenskyy.

 He also commented on the situation in Zaporizhzhia.

Zaporizhzhia – no changes. I think it's dangerous there because they are accumulating their airborne forces and this grouping is quite large. Dnipro – normal situation, controlled

- stated Zelenskyy. 

Up to 100,000 Russians are in the Pokrovsk direction, they are preparing offensive actions - Zelenskyy29.08.25, 15:30 • 348 views

Addition 

Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko reported that within the Khotyn and Yunakivka communities in Sumy region, Russians continue their actions using small infantry groups, but the number of attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders has decreased.

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipro
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy