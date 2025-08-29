Up to 100,000 Russians are in the Pokrovsk direction, they are preparing offensive actions - Zelenskyy

Up to 100,000 Russians are present in the Pokrovsk direction. They are preparing offensive actions. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

The Pokrovsk direction is the most serious today. The enemy's concentration is there. Up to 100,000 are there as of this morning. They are preparing offensive actions in any case. It is important that we know this and control it. - said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy also reported on the situation in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. There we are conducting active operations and it is not easy for the enemy there today. As for Kupyansk. Quite successful search operations are taking place today. - Zelenskyy said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian military for successful long-range strikes and reported that Ukrainian forces had prepared "good surprises for the Russians" in Donbas.