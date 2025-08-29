$41.260.06
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
12:17 PM • 1086 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
08:48 AM • 11248 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
06:38 AM • 28229 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
August 29, 06:25 AM • 27161 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 42056 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
August 28, 03:40 PM • 65161 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM • 61512 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 142222 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 70005 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water
August 29, 03:05 AM • 27876 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe
August 29, 04:11 AM • 25132 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia
August 29, 04:31 AM • 20275 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate
10:52 AM • 4034 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway
11:34 AM • 6370 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 224 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
12:17 PM • 1092 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 42060 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 03:40 PM • 65164 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 76859 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ihor Terekhov
Elon Musk
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 138577 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 168387 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 170273 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 159133 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 189400 views
Facebook
The Times
Starlink
Fox News
S-400 missile system

Up to 100,000 Russians are in the Pokrovsk direction, they are preparing offensive actions - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

President Zelenskyy stated that up to 100,000 Russian troops are concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction, preparing offensive actions. He also reported on active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

Up to 100,000 Russians are in the Pokrovsk direction, they are preparing offensive actions - Zelenskyy

Up to 100,000 Russians are present in the Pokrovsk direction. They are preparing offensive actions. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

The Pokrovsk direction is the most serious today. The enemy's concentration is there. Up to 100,000 are there as of this morning. They are preparing offensive actions in any case. It is important that we know this and control it.

- said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy also reported on the situation in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. There we are conducting active operations and it is not easy for the enemy there today. As for Kupyansk. Quite successful search operations are taking place today.

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian military for successful long-range strikes and reported that Ukrainian forces had prepared "good surprises for the Russians" in Donbas.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy