Up to 100,000 Russians are in the Pokrovsk direction, they are preparing offensive actions - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that up to 100,000 Russian troops are concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction, preparing offensive actions. He also reported on active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
Up to 100,000 Russians are present in the Pokrovsk direction. They are preparing offensive actions. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.
The Pokrovsk direction is the most serious today. The enemy's concentration is there. Up to 100,000 are there as of this morning. They are preparing offensive actions in any case. It is important that we know this and control it.
Zelenskyy also reported on the situation in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. There we are conducting active operations and it is not easy for the enemy there today. As for Kupyansk. Quite successful search operations are taking place today.
Addition
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian military for successful long-range strikes and reported that Ukrainian forces had prepared "good surprises for the Russians" in Donbas.