The government of the Federal Republic of Germany is unlikely to approve sending its troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers, although Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after meeting with US President Donald Trump, seemed ready for such a step. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

Merz and Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil do not believe in the possibility of a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, even if a corresponding agreement is reached between the parties to the conflict, the German government wants to ensure security guarantees primarily through money, the publication says.

The German government doubts whether the deployment of Western soldiers will take place at all, especially after Trump's refusal to participate in it.

Recall

The Kremlin commented on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's assumption that a meeting between the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may not take place.