Sending German troops to Ukraine is unlikely - Bid

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 20121 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 50980 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 74476 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 90262 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 106543 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 252249 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 110730 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85097 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99142 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 320270 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
2.2m/s
33%
746mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 14634 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 13240 views
The Kremlin exaggerates the successes of the Russian army at the front to influence the West - ISW analysisAugust 31, 03:29 AM • 4072 views
Zaporizhzhia has fully restored electricity supply after the Russian attack on August 30August 31, 04:05 AM • 4474 views
Russian army lost 810 servicemen and 27 artillery systems: enemy losses per day - General StaffAugust 31, 04:31 AM • 5530 views
Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the SunAugust 31, 04:55 AM • 11350 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideo10:07 AM • 7436 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 96139 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 225624 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 227960 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 320270 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 268974 views
Actual people
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 107135 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 239928 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 263280 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 260464 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 240500 views
Actual
Fake news
Mi-8
Mi-24
Qods Mohajer-6
Shahed-136

Sending German troops to Ukraine is unlikely - Bid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The German government is unlikely to send troops to Ukraine, despite previous statements by Chancellor Merz. Berlin will provide security guarantees through financial assistance.

Sending German troops to Ukraine is unlikely - Bid

The government of the Federal Republic of Germany is unlikely to approve sending its troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers, although Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after meeting with US President Donald Trump, seemed ready for such a step. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

Merz and Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil do not believe in the possibility of a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, even if a corresponding agreement is reached between the parties to the conflict, the German government wants to ensure security guarantees primarily through money, the publication says.

The German government doubts whether the deployment of Western soldiers will take place at all, especially after Trump's refusal to participate in it.

Recall

The Kremlin commented on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's assumption that a meeting between the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may not take place.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Bild
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine