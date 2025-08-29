European leaders are discussing the idea of creating a 40-kilometer buffer zone between Ukrainian and Russian forces as part of a possible peace agreement. This is reported by Politico, citing five European diplomats, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the buffer zone is one of several proposals being discussed by military and civilian officials for a post-war settlement or truce in Ukraine. However, there is no unified position among countries regarding the depth of such a zone, and it is unclear whether Kyiv would agree to it, as it involves potential territorial concessions. The United States, according to diplomats, is currently not participating in these discussions.

But the fact that officials are considering blocking a strip of Ukrainian territory to ensure a fragile peace indicates the desperation of NATO allies, the publication notes.

"They are grasping at straws," said former senior Pentagon official Jim Townsend.

The Russians are not afraid of Europeans. And if they think that a few British and French observers will stop them from invading Ukraine, then they are mistaken. - he added.

As the publication writes, demarcation has great historical significance. European diplomats do not compare it to the carefully guarded border between North and South Korea, which are technically still at war. They compare it more to the division of Germany during the Cold War.

Regarding the number of troops to control the buffer zone, officials are discussing figures from 4,000 to 60,000 peacekeepers. However, no country has made official commitments. US President Donald Trump has already rejected the possibility of involving American troops.

NATO is already trying to prepare a response force of 300,000 troops to protect the alliance's eastern flank from a future Russian attack. According to two diplomats, any peacekeeping forces will perform a dual role: patrolling near the demilitarized zone and simultaneously training Ukrainian troops. - the publication states in its post.

Discussions are currently ongoing regarding the rules of engagement, possible escalation scenarios, and the role of third countries if the Kremlin opposes the presence of NATO forces.

According to two European officials, French and British troops are likely to form the core of the foreign military contingent, and these countries are persuading other allies to provide military support.

At the same time, Poland and Germany opposed sending troops to Ukraine, fearing that this would make them vulnerable to a Russian attack.

European countries are negotiating with Washington to provide satellite intelligence and air support. The United States, which has the greatest technical capabilities in this area, could play a key role in monitoring Russia's compliance with agreements.

Senior Pentagon officials have already informed their European counterparts that the US will play a minimal role in any security guarantees for Ukraine, Politico reports.

"Everyone is waiting for the US Department of Defense leadership to clarify how far they are willing to go, and allowing the Europeans to show their cards," said one European official.

