European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 26642 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 44986 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 114358 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 62812 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 74864 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 110774 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 124128 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 105302 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 117761 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84724 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2m/s
78%
752mm
Popular news
F-16 jet crashed in Poland during airshow preparations, pilot killedVideoAugust 28, 06:52 PM • 3896 views
225 houses damaged, 23 families need resettlement: consequences of the night attack on Kyiv on August 28PhotoAugust 28, 09:04 PM • 4034 views
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demands12:54 AM • 8922 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the ocean01:44 AM • 4980 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without water03:05 AM • 6878 views
Publications
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 26660 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 58794 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 114380 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 197083 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 199919 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Guterres
Karol Nawrocki
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 127156 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 157436 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 159437 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 149591 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 180164 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

European leaders are considering the creation of a 40-kilometer buffer zone as part of a peace agreement, but Kyiv may not agree. The US is not participating in these discussions, and NATO countries are looking for solutions for a fragile peace.

European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia

European leaders are discussing the idea of creating a 40-kilometer buffer zone between Ukrainian and Russian forces as part of a possible peace agreement. This is reported by Politico, citing five European diplomats, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the buffer zone is one of several proposals being discussed by military and civilian officials for a post-war settlement or truce in Ukraine. However, there is no unified position among countries regarding the depth of such a zone, and it is unclear whether Kyiv would agree to it, as it involves potential territorial concessions. The United States, according to diplomats, is currently not participating in these discussions.

But the fact that officials are considering blocking a strip of Ukrainian territory to ensure a fragile peace indicates the desperation of NATO allies, the publication notes.

"They are grasping at straws," said former senior Pentagon official Jim Townsend.

The Russians are not afraid of Europeans. And if they think that a few British and French observers will stop them from invading Ukraine, then they are mistaken.

- he added.

As the publication writes, demarcation has great historical significance. European diplomats do not compare it to the carefully guarded border between North and South Korea, which are technically still at war. They compare it more to the division of Germany during the Cold War.

Regarding the number of troops to control the buffer zone, officials are discussing figures from 4,000 to 60,000 peacekeepers. However, no country has made official commitments. US President Donald Trump has already rejected the possibility of involving American troops.

NATO is already trying to prepare a response force of 300,000 troops to protect the alliance's eastern flank from a future Russian attack. According to two diplomats, any peacekeeping forces will perform a dual role: patrolling near the demilitarized zone and simultaneously training Ukrainian troops.

- the publication states in its post.

Discussions are currently ongoing regarding the rules of engagement, possible escalation scenarios, and the role of third countries if the Kremlin opposes the presence of NATO forces.

According to two European officials, French and British troops are likely to form the core of the foreign military contingent, and these countries are persuading other allies to provide military support.

At the same time, Poland and Germany opposed sending troops to Ukraine, fearing that this would make them vulnerable to a Russian attack.

European countries are negotiating with Washington to provide satellite intelligence and air support. The United States, which has the greatest technical capabilities in this area, could play a key role in monitoring Russia's compliance with agreements.

Senior Pentagon officials have already informed their European counterparts that the US will play a minimal role in any security guarantees for Ukraine, Politico reports.

"Everyone is waiting for the US Department of Defense leadership to clarify how far they are willing to go, and allowing the Europeans to show their cards," said one European official.

Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with leaders of five European countries28.08.25, 22:50 • 1640 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
State Border of Ukraine
The Pentagon
NATO
Donald Trump
United States