Zelenskyy met with the new President of Poland to synchronize positions ahead of major diplomatic events

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the new Polish President Karol Nawrocki to synchronize positions ahead of major diplomatic events. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

I thank Karol Nawrocki for holding an important meeting. It was a valuable opportunity to synchronize our positions ahead of major diplomatic events. It is extremely important that we maintain constant coordination, working side by side, so that a unified European position is clearly heard in Washington. - stated the post of the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also thanked his Polish counterpart, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Estonian President Alar Karis, and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs for their words of support and sincere condolences in connection with the Russian strike on Thursday night.

We are also deeply saddened by the news of the F-16 fighter jet crash, in which a Polish pilot died. Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased. Our strength is in our unity. And it is very gratifying that our position is united: to achieve peace, greater pressure must be exerted on Russia. - noted Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that sanctions are effective and should remain on the table. "Moscow's refusal to participate in the leaders' format should receive tangible retaliatory decisions," he noted.

Recall

On Thursday, August 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with UN Secretary-General António Guterres steps for a ceasefire and preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Zelenskyy thanked Guterres for his condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the strike on Kyiv.

Polish President vetoed the law on aid to Ukrainians: what he proposes