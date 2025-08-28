Zelenskyy met with the new President of Poland to synchronize positions ahead of major diplomatic events

$41.320.08
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 16555 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 30573 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 98489 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 53212 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 66611 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 106696 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 120342 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 103921 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 116587 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84109 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Russian attack on Kyiv has already claimed 16 livesAugust 28, 11:18 AM
Another victim of the Russian attack was pulled from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll is now 18August 28, 11:55 AM
Pletenchuk: Russians struck Ukrainian Navy ship, one killedAugust 28, 12:11 PM
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsAugust 28, 02:30 PM
Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: police showed first footage after the attack04:19 PM
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsAugust 28, 02:30 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Sumy
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringAugust 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVAugust 27, 09:48 AM
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pantsir missile system
S-300 missile system

Zelenskyy met with the new President of Poland to synchronize positions ahead of major diplomatic events

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the new President of Poland Karol Nawrocki. The meeting took place ahead of major diplomatic events to synchronize positions.

Zelenskyy met with the new President of Poland to synchronize positions ahead of major diplomatic events

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the new Polish President Karol Nawrocki to synchronize positions ahead of major diplomatic events. This was reported by UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

I thank Karol Nawrocki for holding an important meeting. It was a valuable opportunity to synchronize our positions ahead of major diplomatic events. It is extremely important that we maintain constant coordination, working side by side, so that a unified European position is clearly heard in Washington.

- stated the post of the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also thanked his Polish counterpart, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Estonian President Alar Karis, and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs for their words of support and sincere condolences in connection with the Russian strike on Thursday night.

We are also deeply saddened by the news of the F-16 fighter jet crash, in which a Polish pilot died. Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased. Our strength is in our unity. And it is very gratifying that our position is united: to achieve peace, greater pressure must be exerted on Russia.

- noted Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that sanctions are effective and should remain on the table. "Moscow's refusal to participate in the leaders' format should receive tangible retaliatory decisions," he noted.

On Thursday, August 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with UN Secretary-General António Guterres steps for a ceasefire and preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Zelenskyy thanked Guterres for his condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the strike on Kyiv.

Polish President vetoed the law on aid to Ukrainians: what he proposes25.08.25, 12:23

Vita Zelenetska

Karol Nawrocki
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Gitanas Nausėda
Mette Frederiksen
António Guterres
Latvia
United Nations
Washington, D.C.
Denmark
Lithuania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Kyiv
Poland