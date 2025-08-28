EU threatens to accelerate sanctions against Russia after massive attack by occupiers on Kyiv

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 2398 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 9188 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 6238 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 22515 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 66013 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 95299 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 90100 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 110907 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 80629 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 81145 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.5m/s
37%
753mm
Popular news
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 76457 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 43979 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 51328 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 96803 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 40701 views
Publications
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 446 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 9244 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 147806 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 150325 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 232359 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 98538 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 129930 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 131622 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 126008 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 158020 views
Actual
The New York Times
TikTok
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

EU threatens to accelerate sanctions against Russia after massive attack by occupiers on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1396 views

The European Union summons Russian Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov after massive attacks on Kyiv that damaged EU offices. In addition, Ursula von der Leyen announced the 19th package of tough sanctions against Russia, the acceleration of which is expected after the latest events.

EU threatens to accelerate sanctions against Russia after massive attack by occupiers on Kyiv

EU representatives state that the attacks were deliberate. The Russian special representative was summoned to the ministry.

Reports UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

After Russia's night attacks on the capital of Ukraine, which resulted in dozens of casualties and damaged buildings, including EU offices in Kyiv, the European Union announced its intention to summon Russian Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made statements.

No diplomatic mission should ever be targeted

- Kaja Kallas wrote on Platform X.

Von der Leyen also announced that new sanctions proposals against Russia should be quickly submitted.

Soon we will present our 19th package of tough sanctions

- von der Leyen announced.

According to diplomats, Russia's latest attack may now accelerate the process of implementing the 19th package of tough sanctions.

Recall

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul condemned Russia's attack on Kyiv, stating that it will not go unanswered.

Ursula von der Leyen stated in her address on August 28, about maximum pressure on Russia.

Two missiles fell within 50 meters of the delegates within 20 seconds. This shows that the Kremlin will stop at nothing to terrorize Ukraine, senselessly killing civilians, men, women, and children, and even attacking the European Union.

- noted von der Leyen.

19th EU sanctions package against Russia could be adopted as early as September - von der Leyen17.08.25, 17:43 • 6387 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Germany
Ursula von der Leyen
Kyiv