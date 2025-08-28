EU threatens to accelerate sanctions against Russia after massive attack by occupiers on Kyiv

EU representatives state that the attacks were deliberate. The Russian special representative was summoned to the ministry.

Reports UNN with reference to Tagesschau.

Details

After Russia's night attacks on the capital of Ukraine, which resulted in dozens of casualties and damaged buildings, including EU offices in Kyiv, the European Union announced its intention to summon Russian Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made statements.

No diplomatic mission should ever be targeted - Kaja Kallas wrote on Platform X.

Von der Leyen also announced that new sanctions proposals against Russia should be quickly submitted.

Soon we will present our 19th package of tough sanctions - von der Leyen announced.

According to diplomats, Russia's latest attack may now accelerate the process of implementing the 19th package of tough sanctions.

Recall

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul condemned Russia's attack on Kyiv, stating that it will not go unanswered.

Ursula von der Leyen stated in her address on August 28, about maximum pressure on Russia.

Two missiles fell within 50 meters of the delegates within 20 seconds. This shows that the Kremlin will stop at nothing to terrorize Ukraine, senselessly killing civilians, men, women, and children, and even attacking the European Union. - noted von der Leyen.

