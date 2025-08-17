19th EU sanctions package against Russia could be adopted as early as September - von der Leyen

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that work on a new package of sanctions against Russia is ongoing, and it is planned to be adopted in September 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to von der Leyen's statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

Europe will exert economic pressure against Russia and expand sanctions. We are advancing the preparation of the 19th package of restrictions and it will be adopted in September - she said.

She also reaffirmed the European Union's position on Ukraine's internationally recognized borders, emphasizing that they "are not subject to change by force," and all decisions regarding them must be made exclusively by Ukraine itself.

Ukraine must be able to maintain its sovereignty and integrity. There can be no restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, or assistance from other countries, as well as cooperation with them. The "Coalition of the Willing" and Europe are ready to contribute - added von der Leyen.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. After that, he will take part in an online meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing".