19th EU sanctions package against Russia could be adopted as early as September - von der Leyen

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 12939 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 25159 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 108813 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 71854 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 73109 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 63279 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 52574 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 247245 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 214103 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168527 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
5.1m/s
40%
745mm
Popular news
The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better oneAugust 17, 05:28 AM • 10333 views
Active Longevity: Ukraine's New Strategy Changes Attitudes Towards Older PeopleAugust 17, 07:14 AM • 5786 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 10180 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 4546 views
Ukrainian FPV drone destroyed the most modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tankVideo12:37 PM • 4988 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 25173 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 355796 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 308226 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 311797 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 318693 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Steve Witkoff
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 4640 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 10247 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 52501 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 43449 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 112240 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Bild
Truth Social
T-90

19th EU sanctions package against Russia could be adopted as early as September - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced a new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which is planned to be adopted in September 2025. She also confirmed the inviolability of Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

19th EU sanctions package against Russia could be adopted as early as September - von der Leyen

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that work on a new package of sanctions against Russia is ongoing, and it is planned to be adopted in September 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to von der Leyen's statement during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

Europe will exert economic pressure against Russia and expand sanctions. We are advancing the preparation of the 19th package of restrictions and it will be adopted in September

- she said.

She also reaffirmed the European Union's position on Ukraine's internationally recognized borders, emphasizing that they "are not subject to change by force," and all decisions regarding them must be made exclusively by Ukraine itself.

Ukraine must be able to maintain its sovereignty and integrity. There can be no restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, or assistance from other countries, as well as cooperation with them. The "Coalition of the Willing" and Europe are ready to contribute

- added von der Leyen.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. After that, he will take part in an online meeting of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing".

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Armed Forces of Ukraine
European Union
Brussels
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine